Vitalik Buterin Lends Hand of Support to DOGE Community

Founder and frontman of the Ethereum blockchain Vitalik Buterin took to his account on the X social media platform to express his condolences over the passing of the legendary meme Shiba Inu dog Kabosu.

This way, he indirectly again demonstrated support and respect to the Dogecoin community.

Vitalik Buterin pays tribute to Kabosu

Vitalik Buterin tweeted “Rest in peace Kabochan” in response to the tweet of Kabosu owner Atsuko Sato (@kabosumama) about the Shiba Inu dog dying at the age of 19. In 2010, Kabosu became famous thanks to her photos going viral on the internet. In 2013, inspired by this Doge meme, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created the very first meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). Kabosu was turned into a DOGE mascot and became even more popular with the vastly expanding Dogecoin army.

As Kabosu passed away, many leading figures within the crypto community, including Elon Musk, the official Dogecoin account and DOGE founder Markus paid tribute to Kabosu, sharing the grief of the Dogecoin community.

Vitalik Buterin and Dogecoin Foundation

Musk tweeted that the dog had “ascended to heaven,” and the DOGE creator posted a meme with Kabosu talking to Death, where the latter told the dog, “I’m told you were the best.”

This is not the first time Buterin has shown respect to the DOGE community. Earlier, the Ethereum founder made several large donations to the Dogecoin Foundation. In 2021, Buterin became a member of this organization in an attempt to make several proposals on improving DOGE. One of them was transitioning DOGE from the proof-of-work algorithm to the proof-of-stake one.