Verge (XVG) Suddenly Skyrockets Nearly 300%: Possible Reasons

Tue, 07/04/2023 - 06:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Verge (XVG) has surged almost 300% over the past week, reaching a market cap of $96 million
Verge (XVG) Suddenly Skyrockets Nearly 300%: Possible Reasons
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Verge (XVG), a cryptocurrency known for its emphasis on privacy and anonymity, has skyrocketed nearly 300% over the past week, according to data from CoinGecko.

With its impressive 24-hour trading volume of $489 million and a market cap reaching $96 million, the O.G. altcoin has captured the attention of crypto watchers worldwide.

Related
BlackRock Re-Files for Bitcoin Spot ETF as BTC Price Approaches 2023 High
First introduced in 2014, Verge gained popularity in 2017 during the Bitcoin-driven bull run. Its unique selling proposition rests on providing a fast, efficient, and privacy-focused blockchain for transactions.

"Dino coin" renaissance 

Some commentators have coined the term "dino coin renaissance," indicating a possible shift in the broader market sentiment from "meme coin" mania to the resurgence of these so-called dinosaur coins -- cryptocurrencies that have been around for a while but may have been overshadowed by the frenzy of newer, trendier tokens. 

Verge is not the only old altcoin on the rise. Other  "proof of work dino coins," which recently made substantial gains, include Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).

Only time will tell whether this trend holds, but it has undoubtedly sparked a resurgence of interest in the 'veterans' of the crypto world.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BlackRock Re-Files for Bitcoin Spot ETF as BTC Price Approaches 2023 High
07/03/2023 - 20:10
BlackRock Re-Files for Bitcoin Spot ETF as BTC Price Approaches 2023 High
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, DOGE and MATIC Price Analysis for July 3
07/03/2023 - 18:00
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, DOGE and MATIC Price Analysis for July 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Binance Spot Trading Volume Dropped by 70% in Q2, 2023, Kaiko Analysts Say
07/03/2023 - 17:45
Binance Spot Trading Volume Dropped by 70% in Q2, 2023, Kaiko Analysts Say
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov