Ripple Case Decision More Crucial Than Ever; 94 Billion SHIB Sold by PolyNetwork Hackers; SHIB, BTC, ETH Can Now Be Used to Book 600 Airlines: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today, check them out!

Ripple lawsuit decision now more significant than ever, crypto lawyer says why

John Deaton , XRP holders' attorney and founder of CryptoLaw, has recently tweeted that Judge Torres' ruling in the Ripple lawsuit is becoming potentially more significant as each day passes. He then justified his answer by giving two possible outcomes of the case. If the ruling brings good judgment for XRP, it will be wonderful news for other coins. If the outcome is negative for XRP, the status quo will be maintained, and the SEC's enforcement agenda might further accelerate. Deaton's tweet followed as a reply to Scott Melker ("Wolf of all streets" on Twitter), who wrote that Americans need to fight back against the SEC — otherwise they will be left with only BTC, ETH, LTC and BCH to trade on exchanges run solely by Wall Street.

94 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens sold by PolyNetwork hackers

On July 2, according to data provided by Lookonchain blockchain analytics firm, the hackers attacked PolyNetwork , a cross-chain protocol, for the second time. The firm reports that the malefactors sold 94 billion SHIB tokens in exchange for 360 Ethers (ETH), along with other assets like 495 million COOK tokens and 15 million RFuel tokens. Later that day, as has been covered by U.Today , hackers exchanged stolen assets worth over $4.39 million on various crypto platforms, such as KuCoin, FixedFloat, ChangeNOW and Tornado Cash. Then hackers proceeded to swap some of the stolen tokens, including sUSD, RFuel, COOK and others, for mainstream assets valued at $1.22 million via Uniswap and PancakeSwap.

SHIB, BTC, ETH can now be used to book 600 airlines via this partnership