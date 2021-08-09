U.Today News Now on Coin News Website and Mobile App

Mon, 08/09/2021 - 13:33
Arman Shirinyan
U.Today News Now on Coin News Website and Mobile App
You can now enjoy the most recent cryptocurrency news from U.Today on the Coin News aggregator on mobile and desktop.

Now you can track the most recent news, stories and interviews in one place. Choose the category that you are interested in and see news articles from U.Today. If you are interested in reading analytical articles, Coin News will help you with the Analytics category that contains technical, on-chain and fundamental analysis of cryptocurrency assets.

You can also follow U.Today on Coin News mobile app that is available for iOS and Android. Widgets and quick notifications are already built-in, which means you will not miss any breaking news from our news source.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

