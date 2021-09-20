Ekta
Arman Shirinyan
U.Today is available on CoinTracker
U.Today News and Articles Are Now on CoinTracker
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
You can now enjoy U.Today news and stories on CoinTracker Crypto Portfolio mobile app. Coin Tracker is a simple tracker app that you can use to manage your cryptocurrency portfolio. The app includes all major cryptocurrencies and a profit/loss tracker that will help you to make trading decisions.

Coin Tracker includes currencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP and many others that you can select in the settings. Every digital asset can be tied to all major fiat currencies, including USD, CAD, EUR and GBP.

Coin Tracker App
Source: CoinTracker Crypto Portfolio App

By choosing the app's tracker, you will be able to see the current change percentage rate, total cost, current value and unrealized profit. All values will be based on the primary currency.

To keep up with the rapidly developing cryptocurrency industry, you can use the CoinTracker app to read the latest news from popular cryptocurrency news sources like U.Today.

CoinTracker Crypto Portfolio App
Source: CoinTracker Crypto Portfolio App

You will also be able to share your portfolio by taking and sharing your portfolio by tapping the Total Portfolio bar. To keep your trading data stats, you can use Touch ID and Passcode for your cryptocurrency portfolio.

To quickly upload your portfolio to various apps or import it to Microsoft Excel, a feature is included in the Pro version. You can add the same assets with different purchase dates. To easier track your trading results, you can use multiple portfolio options for tracking various coins in both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

