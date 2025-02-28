Uniswap Wallet Now Supports Fiat Off-Ramp by Transak

Advertisement

Global crypto-to-fiat payments provider Transak announces the new phase of its collaboration with leading DEX Uniswap. The two services' integration allows users to convert their crypto assets into fiat, reinforcing the shared vision of making decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible and user-friendly.

Transak deepens collaboration with Uniswap, adds fiat off-ramp to Uniswap Wallet

According to the official statement by its team, Transak, a global leader in digital asset transaction processing and crypto-to-fiat conversion, enters into a new stage of its collaboration with Uniswap. Now, Transak's fiat off-ramps are accessible in Uniswap Wallet.

For the First Time Ever – Sell Crypto for Cash on @Uniswap wallet! 💙🦄@Transak Off-Ramp is now live! 💳 Easily convert your crypto to fiat in just a few simple steps—without leaving Uniswap wallet. pic.twitter.com/jnGJVxd8vb — Transak (@Transak) February 27, 2025

Sami Start, cofounder and CEO at Transak, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for retail customers across the globe:

Advertisement

Launched by the innovators behind the world’s largest DEX, Uniswap wallet is built to provide users with a secure and user-friendly way to hold and manage their digital assets.

Now, with the off-ramp integrated, the wallet has evolved into a one-stop solution that simplifies the entire crypto ownership lifecycle. Users can convert their cryptocurrencies back to fiat via traditional payment rails like bank accounts, Visa cards and other country-specific methods.

Uniswap and Transak have been working together since June 2024, when the DEX integrated its first crypto-to-fiat mechanisms powered by the provider.

Local payment methods now accessible to Uniswap users in 169 countries

The latest enhancement to the Uniswap wallet now offers users the ability to sell their crypto assets for fiat currency effortlessly. Transak’s off-ramp feature supports transactions across multiple networks, and Transak’s off-ramp feature is available in over 169 countries, ensuring a seamless experience for users worldwide.

The new solution supports over 100 countries and multiple local payment methods, including bank transfers and digital wallets.

Users can convert their crypto holdings, such as ETH and stablecoins, directly into fiat currencies, eliminating the complexities of offloading assets through multiple platforms.