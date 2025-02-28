Advertisement
AD

    Uniswap Wallet Now Supports Fiat Off-Ramp by Transak

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 14:14
    Transak, leading provider of crypto-to-fiat on- and off-ramps, deepens its integration with Uniswap Wallet
    Advertisement
    Uniswap Wallet Now Supports Fiat Off-Ramp by Transak
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Global crypto-to-fiat payments provider Transak announces the new phase of its collaboration with leading DEX Uniswap. The two services' integration allows users to convert their crypto assets into fiat, reinforcing the shared vision of making decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible and user-friendly.

    Transak deepens collaboration with Uniswap, adds fiat off-ramp to Uniswap Wallet

    According to the official statement by its team, Transak, a global leader in digital asset transaction processing and crypto-to-fiat conversion, enters into a new stage of its collaboration with Uniswap. Now, Transak's fiat off-ramps are accessible in Uniswap Wallet.

    Sami Start, cofounder and CEO at Transak, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for retail customers across the globe:

    Advertisement

    We believe that true DeFi accessibility extends beyond just buying crypto—it includes the ability to cash out seamlessly as well. By integrating Transak’s off-ramp, we can provide a holistic experience to Uniswap users.

    HOT Stories
    McEthereum? ETH Price Action Forms Iconic McDonald's Logo
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Your Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Still Fretting Over Bitcoin Crash? Former Goldman Analyst Sees Bitcoin Surging to $200,000

    Launched by the innovators behind the world’s largest DEX, Uniswap wallet is built to provide users with a secure and user-friendly way to hold and manage their digital assets. 

    Now, with the off-ramp integrated, the wallet has evolved into a one-stop solution that simplifies the entire crypto ownership lifecycle. Users can convert their cryptocurrencies back to fiat via traditional payment rails like bank accounts, Visa cards and other country-specific methods.

    Uniswap and Transak have been working together since June 2024, when the DEX integrated its first crypto-to-fiat mechanisms powered by the provider.

    Local payment methods now accessible to Uniswap users in 169 countries

    The latest enhancement to the Uniswap wallet now offers users the ability to sell their crypto assets for fiat currency effortlessly. Transak’s off-ramp feature supports transactions across multiple networks, and Transak’s off-ramp feature is available in over 169 countries, ensuring a seamless experience for users worldwide.

    The new solution supports over 100 countries and multiple local payment methods, including bank transfers and digital wallets.

    Users can convert their crypto holdings, such as ETH and stablecoins, directly into fiat currencies, eliminating the complexities of offloading assets through multiple platforms.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Uniswap News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 14:41
    McEthereum? ETH Price Action Forms Iconic McDonald's Logo
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Feb 28, 2025 - 14:36
    XRP Price Prediction for February 28
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    McEthereum? ETH Price Action Forms Iconic McDonald's Logo
    XRP Price Prediction for February 28
    $3,868,168,653: Saylor's Strategy Loses on Recent Bitcoin Purchases
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD