Uniswap (UNI) Mobile Wallet Launches in Limited Release for This Reason

Uniswap has introduced its mobile wallet, which it describes as a "completely self-custodial, open-sourced mobile app."

The mobile wallet is now available as a limited early release through Apple TestFlight. It says that as much as it would have loved to release for all users on the App Store, due to current limitations, the best it could do is offer early access.

1/ Introducing the Uniswap mobile wallet 🦄✨



A completely self-custodial, open-sourced mobile app from the most trusted name in DeFi.



Now available as a limited early release - through Apple TestFlight. pic.twitter.com/NmO8c0bXMs — Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) March 3, 2023

Uniswap explains that this is due to Apple not green-lighting the launch for reasons yet unknown. A blog post goes into further detail.

Apple had approved the first build of the mobile wallet in October but rejected the final build just a few days before the December launch. Despite reiterating that it was 100% compliant with Apple guidelines, the launch was not given the green light.

So it decided that instead of waiting, it would be more fun to wait together, with a few thousand TestFlight users. The TestFlight app would be functionally the same and could be updated to the App Store version after Apple approves it.

Due to this, it has opened the internal TestFlight app to only 10,000 users.

Features of wallet

The Uniswap mobile wallet would allow users to trade tokens on the go. They can also check price charts, search for any token, effortlessly shift on L1 or L2 networks without changing networks or configuring anything and also receive notifications.

Users can also seamlessly switch between Uniswap Mainnet and Ethereum Layer 2, Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism.

In related news, NFT traders may now use any token on the Ethereum blockchain, including stablecoins like USDC or Tether or even Shiba Inu, to buy their NFTs through a streamlined interface thanks to Uniswap's new Universal Routing contract.