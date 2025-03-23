Solana Co-Founder Trashes L2s, Says L1s Are Faster and More Secure

Advertisement

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has stated that there is no reason to build layer-2 (L2) solutions.

According to Yakovenko, layer-1 (L1) solutions can be faster, cheaper, and more secure.

"They aren’t slowed down by a glacially moving L1 data availability stack, or have to compromise security with complex fraud proofs and upgrade multisigs," Yakovenko said.

Yakovenko has also added that Solana actually generated a "measly" amount of data (roughly 80 terabytes per year) in response to a question about the storage limitations of L1 blockchains.

Advertisement

Solana is competing with every L2

Earlier this month, he argued that users "can skip creating a valueless L2 and just launch a token."

Yakovenko has also opined that Solana is competing with "every" Ethereum L2. However, this is not the case for the Ethereum mainnet.

Multiple L2s are redundant

The Solana co-founder believes that having multiple L-2 solutions is unnecessary given that the number of valuable smart contracts is finite.

"There is no point to multiple L2s. If a single L2 can handle parallel execution, then it can use up all the blobspace and run every use case. What’s more is that there aren’t infinite useful smart contracts, let alone execution environments," he said back in January.

Ethereum's L2 crisis

Ethereum's quarterly transaction revenue has now plunged by a whopping 95% from the all-time high that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Last year, Yakovenko described L2s are "parasitic" when they take more priority transactions from the base layer.