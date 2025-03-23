Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Solana Co-Founder Trashes L2s, Says L1s Are Faster and More Secure

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 23/03/2025 - 18:12
    There's no need to build L2s, according to Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko
    Advertisement
    Solana Co-Founder Trashes L2s, Says L1s Are Faster and More Secure
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has stated that there is no reason to build layer-2 (L2) solutions. 

    According to Yakovenko, layer-1 (L1) solutions can be faster, cheaper, and more secure. 

    "They aren’t slowed down by a glacially moving L1 data availability stack, or have to compromise security with complex fraud proofs and upgrade multisigs," Yakovenko said. 

    HOT Stories
    Solana Co-Founder Trashes L2s, Says L1s Are Faster and More Secure
    Stellar Breakout Imminent? Analyst Predicts XLM Price Surge – Here's Why
    Peter Schiff Claims China Has Sold Its Bitcoin
    SHIB Burns Record Mysterious 771,019% Surge – What's Happening?

    Yakovenko has also added that Solana actually generated a "measly" amount of data (roughly 80 terabytes per year) in response to a question about the storage limitations of L1 blockchains.  

    Advertisement

    Solana is competing with every L2 

    Earlier this month, he argued that users "can skip creating a valueless L2 and just launch a token."

    Related
    Ripple CTO Squashes XRP Ledger Criticism: Details
    Sun, 03/23/2025 - 15:11
    Ripple CTO Squashes XRP Ledger Criticism: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Yakovenko has also opined that Solana is competing with "every" Ethereum L2. However, this is not the case for the Ethereum mainnet. 

    Multiple L2s are redundant 

    The Solana co-founder believes that having multiple L-2 solutions is unnecessary given that the number of valuable smart contracts is finite. 

    "There is no point to multiple L2s.  If a single L2 can handle parallel execution, then it can use up all the blobspace and run every use case.  What’s more is that there aren’t infinite useful smart contracts, let alone execution environments," he said back in January. 

    Ethereum's L2 crisis

    Ethereum's quarterly transaction revenue has now plunged by a whopping 95% from the all-time high that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. 

    Last year, Yakovenko described L2s are "parasitic" when they take more priority transactions from the base layer. 

    #Solana News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 23, 2025 - 15:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shows Signs of Recovery — But Can It Last?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 23, 2025 - 15:11
    Ripple CTO Squashes XRP Ledger Criticism: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Co-Founder Trashes L2s, Says L1s Are Faster and More Secure
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shows Signs of Recovery — But Can It Last?
    Ripple CTO Squashes XRP Ledger Criticism: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD