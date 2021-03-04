ENG
UNI, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for March 4

Thu, 03/04/2021 - 15:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins keep rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
UNI, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for March 4
A short-term drop may have begun on the cryptocurrency market as all coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The important statistics for Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Uniswap 

UNI

 $9,067,742,728 $28.93 $1,364,192,658 7.23%

Cardano

ADA

 $36,946,611,342 $1.14 $5,498,613,366 -8.76%

Litecoin

LTC

 $12,312,385,465 $184.51 $5,708,464,692 -5.37%

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) is the only gainer today as the rate of the altcoin has risen by 7.23% since yesterday.

UNI/USD chart by TradingView
UNI/USD chart by TradingView

According to the daily chart, Uniswap (UNI) is about to retest the peak at $33 as bulls have accumulated enough power.

If bears do not keep that level, there are quite high chances to see a breakout, followed by a rise to $35.

UNI is trading at $28.84 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the main loser today as the rate of the third most popular crypto has declined by almost 9%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the price drop, Cardano (ADA) is rather more bullish than bearish in the short-term case. The coin has made a false breakout at the level of $1.118 having confirmed the weakness of sellers. In this regard, the asset may come back to the resistance at $1.33 within the next few days.

Cardano is trading at $1.17 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the second loser today as the "digital silver" could not come back to the bullish area.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView
LTC/USD chart by TradingView

However, bulls' long-term dominance has not been broken yet, which means that buyers still have the strength to make a retest of the closest resistance level at $203.

Litecoin is trading at $185 at press time.

 
