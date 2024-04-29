Advertisement
AD

    Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Trust Wallet reinstated on Google Play Store after temporary ejection
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 14:32
    Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Well-known noncustodial cryptocurrency wallet Trust Wallet, temporarily ousted from Google Play store, is back after a brief spell on the Android app store. Trust Wallet, in an X post, announced news of its return to members of the community.

    Advertisement

    Google had temporarily delisted the app from the Play store after notifying Trust Wallet of its potential action. Although Google was silent on the reason for the removal of the app from the Play store, Trust Wallet immediately filed an appeal contesting the action.

    Related
    Trust Wallet Issues Important Security Warning to iPhone Users: Details

    While awaiting the response from Google, Trust Wallet provided an alternative to its users on the Android APK from its website, pending resolution of the misunderstanding. However, with the reinstatement of the noncustodial crypto wallet on Google, users are now able to access the app.

    Trust Wallet safeguards users against scams

    To safeguard its new users, Trust Wallet issued a note of caution to users not to download any app from the Play store as it will likely be scammers trying to take advantage of the delisting to impersonate the platform. Fraudsters are known to take advantage of such a gap to scam unsuspecting users.

    Recently, Trust Wallet received intel of a high-risk zero-day exploit targeting iMessage on the Dark Web that affects iPhone users. Meanwhile, the delisting of the Trust Wallet app from the Google Play store did not affect App Store iOS or Google Chrome browser extension.

    Related
    Trust Wallet Announces Major Upgrade, Introduces New Brand Identity

    The news of the relisting of the app on Google Play store stirred excitement among community members as new users can now download Trust Wallet and install it on their phones to access the platform's services. The Trust Wallet token last year experienced a 22% surge after it was listed on Binance. Market watchers are keen on seeing the impact the relisting of the app will have on its performance as it is currently down 4.43% to $1.03.

    #Trust Wallet
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity
    2024/04/29 14:27
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Will Cardano (ADA) Recover Back to $0.5?
    2024/04/29 14:27
    Will Cardano (ADA) Recover Back to $0.5?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Is XRP Bracing for Another Death Cross?
    2024/04/29 14:27
    Is XRP Bracing for Another Death Cross?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Simple Miner Offering Might Be Analyzed by Cryptocurrency Community Enthusiasts
    Color Protocol Partners with Pandora, Orbiter, and Scattering, Launches Airdrop Campaign
    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity
    Will Cardano (ADA) Recover Back to $0.5?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD