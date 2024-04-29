Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Well-known noncustodial cryptocurrency wallet Trust Wallet, temporarily ousted from Google Play store, is back after a brief spell on the Android app store. Trust Wallet, in an X post, announced news of its return to members of the community.

Google had temporarily delisted the app from the Play store after notifying Trust Wallet of its potential action. Although Google was silent on the reason for the removal of the app from the Play store, Trust Wallet immediately filed an appeal contesting the action.

While awaiting the response from Google, Trust Wallet provided an alternative to its users on the Android APK from its website, pending resolution of the misunderstanding. However, with the reinstatement of the noncustodial crypto wallet on Google, users are now able to access the app.

Trust Wallet safeguards users against scams

To safeguard its new users, Trust Wallet issued a note of caution to users not to download any app from the Play store as it will likely be scammers trying to take advantage of the delisting to impersonate the platform. Fraudsters are known to take advantage of such a gap to scam unsuspecting users.

Recently, Trust Wallet received intel of a high-risk zero-day exploit targeting iMessage on the Dark Web that affects iPhone users. Meanwhile, the delisting of the Trust Wallet app from the Google Play store did not affect App Store iOS or Google Chrome browser extension.

The news of the relisting of the app on Google Play store stirred excitement among community members as new users can now download Trust Wallet and install it on their phones to access the platform's services. The Trust Wallet token last year experienced a 22% surge after it was listed on Binance. Market watchers are keen on seeing the impact the relisting of the app will have on its performance as it is currently down 4.43% to $1.03.