Trust Wallet Issues Important Security Warning to iPhone Users: Details

Web3 unhosted wallet Trust Wallet has uncovered a security risk on iPhones that demands users, especially high-value targets, to take immediate action in the short term.

Uncovered iMessage risk

According to Trust Wallet, there is credible intel that involves a "high-risk zero-day exploit targeting iMessage on the Dark Web." This exploit is capable of infiltrating iPhones without even clicking any link, making it a very threatening security risk.

While the intel suggests that high-value targets face more risk, the update noted that the mere usage of iMessage increases the risk of being exploited. As a way to mitigate the risk altogether, Trust Wallet advised its community to disable iMessage until Apple fixes the error or loophole.

Another major caution that Trust Wallet pointed out is that the threat is not only to its community but a crypto-wide threat. As curiosity filled the air, Trust Wallet provided more context on how the intel came about. The firm noted that it is always monitoring different avenues for signs of danger or threat.

How did we come by this intel?

Trust Wallet is constantly monitoring multiple avenues for any and all security threats to our users, alongside security partners &… https://t.co/Z7vFtMENIp — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) April 15, 2024

In its probe, it came across an operator on the dark web who claims he can exploit the zero-day vulnerability and is asking for $2 million. Trust Wallet said its decision to share the exploit is in line with its transparency push regarding its community’s safety. The wallet confirmed it has no personal vendetta against iMessage, and its messages are for security purposes only.

Crypto scams unabated

Despite the fight against crypto scams, theft in the Web3 world is generally not declining. More users are being exploited in different forms every day, especially as the price of Bitcoin soared to new heights recently.

The deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deepfakes in crypto scam-related ventures is also high. With this method, top industry leaders, including Ripple Labs Executives and Charles Hoskinson, are the favorite personalities being impersonated across the board.