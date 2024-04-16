Advertisement
AD

    Trust Wallet Issues Important Security Warning to iPhone Users: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Crucial iPhone security risk uncovered by Trust Wallet, take this step to stay safe
    Tue, 16/04/2024 - 9:16
    Trust Wallet Issues Important Security Warning to iPhone Users: Details
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Web3 unhosted wallet Trust Wallet has uncovered a security risk on iPhones that demands users, especially high-value targets, to take immediate action in the short term.

    Advertisement

    Uncovered iMessage risk

    According to Trust Wallet, there is credible intel that involves a "high-risk zero-day exploit targeting iMessage on the Dark Web." This exploit is capable of infiltrating iPhones without even clicking any link, making it a very threatening security risk.

    Related
    Crypto Fraud on Rise Again, Here's Why

    While the intel suggests that high-value targets face more risk, the update noted that the mere usage of iMessage increases the risk of being exploited. As a way to mitigate the risk altogether, Trust Wallet advised its community to disable iMessage until Apple fixes the error or loophole.

    Another major caution that Trust Wallet pointed out is that the threat is not only to its community but a crypto-wide threat. As curiosity filled the air, Trust Wallet provided more context on how the intel came about. The firm noted that it is always monitoring different avenues for signs of danger or threat.

    In its probe, it came across an operator on the dark web who claims he can exploit the zero-day vulnerability and is asking for $2 million. Trust Wallet said its decision to share the exploit is in line with its transparency push regarding its community’s safety. The wallet confirmed it has no personal vendetta against iMessage, and its messages are for security purposes only.

    Crypto scams unabated

    Despite the fight against crypto scams, theft in the Web3 world is generally not declining. More users are being exploited in different forms every day, especially as the price of Bitcoin soared to new heights recently.

    Related
    How to Avoid Crypto Scams in 2024

    The deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deepfakes in crypto scam-related ventures is also high. With this method, top industry leaders, including Ripple Labs Executives and Charles Hoskinson, are the favorite personalities being impersonated across the board.

    #Trust Wallet #Scam Alert
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image 300 Million Dogecoin Snatched by Mysterious Whale After Elon Musk’s Tweet
    2024/04/16 09:12
    300 Million Dogecoin Snatched by Mysterious Whale After Elon Musk’s Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Peter Schiff Questions $100,000 Bitcoin Price Predictions
    2024/04/16 09:12
    Peter Schiff Questions $100,000 Bitcoin Price Predictions
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Satoshi Nakamoto Statement
    2024/04/16 09:12
    Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Satoshi Nakamoto Statement
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex East Africa 2024: Leading the Charge in Innovating for Inclusive Finance:"Innovating for Inclusive Finance: Transforming East Africa's Financial Landscape."
    Announcing the 2024 European Gaming Congress: A New Chapter in iGaming Excellence
    ETHTaipei 2024 Hackathon: Anonymous Dating and Private Transaction Services Highlight the Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Trust Wallet Issues Important Security Warning to iPhone Users: Details
    300 Million Dogecoin Snatched by Mysterious Whale After Elon Musk’s Tweet
    Peter Schiff Questions $100,000 Bitcoin Price Predictions
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD