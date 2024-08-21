TRON (TRX) Stuns Crypto Market With 200% Volume Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

TRON (TRX), the brainchild of Justin Sun , has surged in key metrics as its price has triggered a huge rally. Backed by the recent updates on the TRON blockchain, the TRX price has made some bullish moves on the crypto market. Investor interest as well as confidence also seems to rise as the coin continues to defy all the odds.

In the last 24 hours, the price of TRX has soared 12.13% to $0.1639, according to the latest data from CMC . The coin is nearing its all-time high (ATH) of $0.2317, which was claimed back in January 2018. Moreover, the market capitalization of TRON’s native currency has jumped 12.05% to $14.2 billion, making it the 10th largest crypto on the entire market.

TRX trading activity rises

Amid the latest price rally, TRX is also seeing a huge increase in its trading activity. The 24-hour trading volume of the coin, per the data from CoinGlass , has skyrocketed 202.39% to $1.17 billion. These numbers show the bullish sentiment among traders for TRX. Notably, the rise in trading volume is seen across all major crypto exchanges.

Binance leads the way with $711.05 million in volume, followed by Bybit at $181.70 million, OKX at $164.10 million and BingX at $78.15 million, among others. This rising activity is a clear signal of bullish momentum on the market for TRON's native coin. It also means that more price gains are expected for TRX in the near future.

TRON generates significant buzz

TRON founder Justin Sun recently unveiled SunPump, a TRON-based platform to launch and trade meme coins . SunPump has seen rapid growth since its launch, and the crypto community remains stunned. Moreover, Sun recently tweeted that he has talked with multiple meme community leaders regarding the meme ecosystem on TRON.

Today, I talked with several major meme community leaders about the meme ecosystem on Tron. They said they plan to bring millions of users 🤯 to the Tron community and can't wait to join the Tron ecosystem as soon as possible. They’re already here—what about you? TO THE SUN🌞 — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨(hiring) (@justinsuntron) August 19, 2024

He revealed that these market leaders are planning to introduce millions of users to the TRON community. These users will be joining the TRON ecosystem, which will give a significant boost to the network. While bright days are ahead for TRON amid these developments, the TRX price is reaping the benefits of this sentiment and rallying to the next highs.