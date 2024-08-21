    TRON (TRX) Stuns Crypto Market With 200% Volume Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto community stunned by huge surge in TRON's trading activity
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 12:46
    TRON (TRX) Stuns Crypto Market With 200% Volume Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    TRON (TRX), the brainchild of Justin Sun, has surged in key metrics as its price has triggered a huge rally. Backed by the recent updates on the TRON blockchain, the TRX price has made some bullish moves on the crypto market. Investor interest as well as confidence also seems to rise as the coin continues to defy all the odds.

    In the last 24 hours, the price of TRX has soared 12.13% to $0.1639, according to the latest data from CMC. The coin is nearing its all-time high (ATH) of $0.2317, which was claimed back in January 2018. Moreover, the market capitalization of TRON’s native currency has jumped 12.05% to $14.2 billion, making it the 10th largest crypto on the entire market.

    TRX trading activity rises

    Amid the latest price rally, TRX is also seeing a huge increase in its trading activity. The 24-hour trading volume of the coin, per the data from CoinGlass, has skyrocketed 202.39% to $1.17 billion. These numbers show the bullish sentiment among traders for TRX. Notably, the rise in trading volume is seen across all major crypto exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening
    Mt. Gox Makes Massive Bitcoin Transfer
    Fundamental Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance: Ahead of $70,000, Here's What Keeps Solana (SOL) Down, Toncoin (TON) Massive Bull Run Beginning Again?

    Binance leads the way with $711.05 million in volume, followed by Bybit at $181.70 million, OKX at $164.10 million and BingX at $78.15 million, among others. This rising activity is a clear signal of bullish momentum on the market for TRON's native coin. It also means that more price gains are expected for TRX in the near future.

    TRON generates significant buzz

    TRON founder Justin Sun recently unveiled SunPump, a TRON-based platform to launch and trade meme coins. SunPump has seen rapid growth since its launch, and the crypto community remains stunned. Moreover, Sun recently tweeted that he has talked with multiple meme community leaders regarding the meme ecosystem on TRON.

    He revealed that these market leaders are planning to introduce millions of users to the TRON community. These users will be joining the TRON ecosystem, which will give a significant boost to the network. While bright days are ahead for TRON amid these developments, the TRX price is reaping the benefits of this sentiment and rallying to the next highs.

    #TRON News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 12:25
    Binance Announces Removal of 9 Trading Pairs: Details
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 12:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,088%, Will Price Follow?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing the Character Development System and Enhancing Combat Capabilities in Destiny 2
    SubQuery Launches Decentralized AI Inference Hosting at Web3 Summit in Berlin
    Conflux and China Mobile’s Migu Debut World’s First Blockchain-Based Video Ringtone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    TRON (TRX) Stuns Crypto Market With 200% Volume Surge
    Binance Announces Removal of 9 Trading Pairs: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,088%, Will Price Follow?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD