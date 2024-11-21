    Breaking: SEC Boss Gensler Announces When He’s Stepping Down

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Gensler has announced when he is going to leave the SEC
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 18:03
    Breaking: SEC Boss Gensler Announces When He’s Stepping Down
    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has announced that he is going to step down on Jan. 20, 2025.  

    In his statement, Gensler said that the SEC is a "remarkable" agency whose "mission-driven" staff is focused on protecting investors. "The staff comprises true public servants," he added. 

    "It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve with them on behalf of everyday Americans and ensure that our capital markets remain the best in the world," Gensler stressed. 

    Novogratz: “Bitcoin Nearing $100K Is Just the Start”
    Pavel Durov Reveals Case of New Telegram Millionaire Emerging in Just 20 Days
    'Time Will Tell': Binance Bosses Add Intrigue to Bitcoin Mania at $97,000

    As reported by U.Today, Dan Gallagher, chief legal officer at Robinhood, is currently the frontrunner in the race to replace Genser. However, there are other contenders as well.    

    Gensler's term was defined by his aggressive crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry, pursuing multiple legal actions against such prominent crypto firms as Ripple, Coinbase, and Binance. 

    The next SEC boss is widely expected to adopt a crypto-friendly policy.   

    The price of Bitcoin has reclaimed the $98,000 level following Gensler's resignation statement. Earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency reached a new record high of $98,310.  

