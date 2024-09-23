    TRON Meme Coin Creators to Receive TRX Airdrop, Justin Sun Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    SunPump '888 TRX' meme creator incentive attempts to support ecosystem as activity is down by 97%
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 17:08
    TRON Meme Coin Creators to Receive TRX Airdrop, Justin Sun Says
    TRON (TRX) is ready to airdrop 888 TRX to every meme crypto team behind launches on SunPump. The incentive kicks off amid a 37x decline in the platform's activity.

    TRON meme coin launchers to get TRX airdrop

    Today, Sept. 23, 2024, SunPump “888 TRX” Meme Creator Incentive Campaign launches for crypto addresses that created meme cryptos on the platform in recent weeks.

    According to the official statement, creators who reach the 100% bonding curve will be able to claim a generous 888 TRX airdrop reward. At current prices, this is equal to $135, CoinMarketCap says.

    The rewards will be distributed to creators' wallets in 14 business days. TRON founder Justin Sun warned that meme coin creators should not interact with any "non-official" smart contracts to avoid being scammed.

    At the same time, the TRON team stressed that the campaign is aligned with its commitment to creating a healthy meme coin environment. As such, the founders involved in "rug pulling" their investors will not be able to join the 888 TRX initiative.

    In the last 24 hours, the TRON (TRX) price added 0.84% and stabilized over $0,1527.

    Airdrop kicks off as interest in SunPump vanishes

    The campaign goes live as the activity on SunPump is nowhere near the peak values reached a month ago. While at its peak registered on Aug. 21, the enthusiasts created 7,531 tokens, yesterday, only 201 transactions were registered, Hashed showed on the Dune dashboard.

    The aggregated platform's revenue from the meme coin launch dove from 3.5 million TRX per day to only 78,000 TRX.

    In total, its customers created 86,418 tokens in six weeks of platform activity.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

