Advertisement
AD

    TRON Founder Justin Sun Transfers $21 Million in Crypto to World's Largest Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $21 million crypto transfer to Binance by TRON founder Justin Sun frightens bulls
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 15:15
    TRON Founder Justin Sun Transfers $21 Million in Crypto to World's Largest Exchange
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Spot On Chain revealed today that a dormant whale, later identified as TRON founder Justin Sun, has been making large deposits into Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Sun's deposits, totaling a staggering $21 million across four assets, have raised eyebrows and questions about potential market implications.

    Advertisement

    The deposits included a whopping 93,979 AAVE tokens, worth $11.26 million, and 3,800 MKR tokens, worth $9.3 million, among others. This sudden influx of assets, especially from a prominent figure like Sun, has sparked speculation about the motives behind such a move.

    Related
    Tue, 04/30/2024 - 12:59
    Tron's Justin Sun Breaks Silence on Latest Ethereum Bets
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Inside Diamante Blockchain: High TPS, Royal Family Partnership and Cutting-Edge Adoption of Blockchain and AI: Interview With Founder and COO Chirag Jetani
    Inside Diamante Blockchain: High TPS, Royal Family Partnership and Cutting-Edge Adoption of Blockchain and AI: Interview With Founder and COO Chirag Jetani
    'It's Going to Be Explosive...': Samson Mow Predicts $10 Million Bitcoin
    Future of Crypto Compliance, Adapting to MiCA and Beyond: Interview With Mark Gofaizen, Senior Partner at Gofaizen & Sherle
    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence on Biggest Event in Cardano's History

    Cryptocurrency analysts often interpret large deposits into exchanges as a bearish signal, indicating an intention to sell or "dump" the assets. The rationale behind this interpretation lies in the notion that individuals or entities are depositing tokens onto exchanges with the intention of liquidating their holdings, potentially driving down prices due to increased supply.

    Given Sun's history and the substantial amounts involved, many in the crypto community are questioning whether his actions signal an imminent dumping of these assets. As Sun's reputation precedes him, his maneuvers on the market tend to attract significant attention and scrutiny.

    Related
    Sun, 06/09/2024 - 13:22
    Top Ethereum Contributor Makes Epic U-Turn With Unexpected Gas Fee Statement
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    At the same time, the crypto market is just experiencing a general downturn today. The price of the main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has fallen by 0.3%, trading below $70,000 per BTC. Ethereum, whose ecosystem includes most of the tokens contributed by Sun on Binance, is also in the red. The market's main altcoin is now valued at $3,669.

    The collision of events and market conjecture prompts the question: Is this a strategic move ahead of a market downturn, or does TRON founder have other plans in mind?

    #Binance #TRON News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image SHIB Skyrockets by Massive 15,654% in Crucial Metric as Price Surge Fails
    Jun 10, 2024 - 15:09
    SHIB Skyrockets by Massive 15,654% in Crucial Metric as Price Surge Fails
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Scam Alert: DeFi Lender UwuLend Exploited for $19.4 Million
    Jun 10, 2024 - 15:09
    Scam Alert: DeFi Lender UwuLend Exploited for $19.4 Million
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Final Decision: Solana Removes Validators Accused of Sandwich Attacks
    Jun 10, 2024 - 15:09
    Final Decision: Solana Removes Validators Accused of Sandwich Attacks
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    World’s First EVM compatible L2 for Solana set to launch in 2024, Solana VM Raised Over $1,000,000 in $SVM Presale
    Solnarize Launches Presale, Raises Over 200 SOL Within Minutes
    Polkadot Allocates $14.4M to Boost DeFi with Hydration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    TRON Founder Justin Sun Transfers $21 Million in Crypto to World's Largest Exchange
    SHIB Skyrockets by Massive 15,654% in Crucial Metric as Price Surge Fails
    Scam Alert: DeFi Lender UwuLend Exploited for $19.4 Million
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD