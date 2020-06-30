TOP 3 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP — Accumulation Efforts Before Continued Growth or Decline?

U.Today Original Article

The second half of Tuesday has turned out bearish for most of the coins. Only Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA) are in the green zone among other cryptocurrencies from the top 10 list.

The vital statistics of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $168,831,953,348 $9,166.22 $16,033,085,287 0.19% Ethereum ETH $25,317,939,841 $226.94 $6,440,882,603 0.26% XRP XRP $7,848,147,173 $0.177328 $1,069,958,935 -1.13%

BTC/USD

Each attempt from Bitcoin (BTC) to go down or up ends with resistance from bulls and bears respectively. The volatility is decreasing which means that the asset is still accumulating power for a price blast.

On the daily time frame, the 2-month sideways trading continues. The trading volume remains the same, as well as liquidity. The lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator also do not show significant dominance of bulls or bears. In this case, Bitcoin (BTC) will remain in the range between $9,000 and $9,300 till mid-July 2020.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,089 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday afternoon bears pierced $223, but in the afternoon trading volumes began to decline and they could not sell this support. By the end of the day, buyers restored Ethereum (ETH) to the area of average prices, and at night it was possible to establish a local maximum in the region of $230.

In the morning, the price of Ethereum (ETH) dipped slightly, but it is expected that today the pullback will stop in the area of weak support at $223 and buyers will try to continue to grow to the resistance of $233.50.

Ethereum is trading at $223.05 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday morning, sellers were unable to significantly push the price of XRP. down During the day, buyers stopped the rollback and kept the pair in the lateral range, and late at night tested the level of average prices.

In the morning, the XRP price fell back to yesterday's lateral range, and today we can expect support from its lower border at around $0.175. If this support level works, then the pair will be able to gain a foothold above the two-hour moving average EMA55.

A strengthening of the bear onslaught is possible if they can break through the lower border of the side. In this case, the price will return to the area of ​​Saturdays minimum at $0.169.

XRP is trading at $0.1751 at press time.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!