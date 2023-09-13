Toncoin (TON) up 14% as Telegram Adds TON-Based Crypto Wallets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Toncoin (TON) protocol is on a bullish rampage today after the protocol jumped by more than 14% to lead the current altcoin trend. At the moment, Toncoin is changing hands at a price of $1.92, the most emphatic growth surge it has printed thus far this month. While the Toncoin protocol is one of the most recognized midcap blockchains, the latest ecosystem expansionary moves are setting it apart for a more directed growth push.

TON 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Though it operates as an independent blockchain, the current bullish sentiment being exhibited by Toncoin comes from the latest update from the Telegram social media platform. The messaging giant has integrated a TON-based crypto wallet to support tokens associated with the Toncoin ecosystem.

According to the update from The Open Network Foundation, TON-based wallets can be accessed through Telegram settings. As detailed, all Telegram users can now access the TON Space and have the flexibility to conduct transactions such as buying and selling through the Telegram Wallet Bot.

The positive sentiment around the integration is the potential accessibility that the integration will bring to the TON ecosystem, drawing on the more than 800 million active Telegram users.

Steady ecosystem build-up

Despite its innovative feat, the expansion of the Toncoin ecosystem is still largely gradual. While it has always received the needed backing from Telegram from its inception, the TON token is now actively being supported by top exchanges, which are now listing it for trading and, as such, creating new accessibility points for its users across the board.

Toncoin has picked up a definitive growth course over the past few months, and after the current surge, it represents one of the altcoins in the Web3.0 world with the largest growth over the past month. At a time when most altcoins are in the red, this bullish resurgence backed by Telegram might be here to stay for Toncoin.