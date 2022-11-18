TON Foundation Names Ambassadors, Appoints New Board Member

Prominent Web3 enthusiasts and The Open Network (TON) community activists achieved new roles in its thriving ecosystem. With fresh ambassadors and board members appointed, novel community-driven initiatives are on the menu for The Open Network (TON) users and developers.

TON Foundation names Tal Kol, Oleg Andreev as ambassadors

According to the official announcement shared by The TON Foundation representatives, two crypto and blockchain veterans have become The Open Network (TON) ambassadors.

Image by The TON Foundation

Tal Kol, the technical co-founder of Orbs network and co-founder of Hexa, who is well known as an aide to The Open Network (TON), has been granted ambassador status. Oleg Andreev, co-founder of Tonkeeper and core developer of the TON blockchain, also becomes a TON ambassador in November 2022.

Steve Yun, founding member of the TON Foundation, is excited by the new addition to TON’s team of ambassadors:

Tal and Oleg have earned the title TON Ambassador. This serves as an acknowledgement of the contributions and dedication they have demonstrated to the whole community.

As covered by U.Today previously, in September 2022, Orbs Network made headlines with its expansion into The Open Network (TON) blockchain. Orbs therefore became the first-ever non-EVM blockchain in the TON ecosystem.

Also, Orbs Network backed a $250 million TON ecosystem fund initiative that kicked off last April. Orbs is also a partner of the TON developers’ grant program.

Kingsway Capital’s Manuel Stotz becomes TON Foundation board member

Basically, TON ambassadors are responsible for promoting proactive dialogue among the key players in the industry, reinforcing TON blockchain’s values, such as decentralization, transparency and user-friendliness.

Besides that, Manuel Stotz of VC heavyweight Kingsway Capital becomes a The Open Network (TON) board member. In this role, he follows Cypher Capital’s Bill Qian, who gained board member status last September.

Manuel Stotz, incoming board member of the TON Foundation, is deeply humbled by the new mission and finds its challenging yet inspiring:

Kingsway is proud to be an investor in TON and to support the growing TON ecosystem which is dominated by missionaries, not mercenaries. Digital freedoms and property rights are going to be amongst the most noble causes to protect and invest in over the coming years. I am proud to support this mission as an incoming board member of the TON Foundation.

In 2022, The Open Network (TON) ecosystem smashed through a number of landmark milestones on its way to technical supremacy and massive adoption between various generations of cryptocurrency users.

Besides launching an anonymous peer-to-peer marketplace, TON’s first core native cryptocurrency Toncoin (TON) was listed on Huobi (HT) and Kucoin (KCS), two Tier-1 Asian centralized exchanges.

TON supercharges the economics of Telegram’s tokenized username marketplace. Every user can purchase a “vanity alias” with TON coins in a seamless, transparent, fair and inclusive manner.

Catalyzed by the next phase of adoption and integration into end-user retail services, TON’s price spiked to new local highs.

Following the crash of Telegram’s rival WhatsApp, the coin witnessed a double-digit upsurge on Oct. 25, 2022.

That being said, The Open Network (TON) solidifies its stance as a scalable, low-cost, fast and resource-efficient hosting platform for smart contracts. Despite markets still being trapped in bearish recession, The Open Network (TON) blockchain is ready to on-board the next generation of decentralized applications from all trending segments.