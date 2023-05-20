TMS Network (TMSN) Pre-Sale Continues in May, 2023 while Conflux (CFX) Experiences Ecosystem Growth and Polygon (MATIC) Releases zkEVM Documentation

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There are countless projects in the blockchain space that are consistently being analyzed and invested in, and that consistently experience a shift in their overall value. Some investors opt-in towards making investments within well-established projects, such as Conflux (CFX) and Polygon (MATIC), but even these can see a decrease in their overall value.

The most experienced investors know that the true value within the Web3 space can be found in projects during their presale period, and one project that has specifically gained a lot of attention is TMS Network (TMSN) .

Conflux (CFX) ecosystem growth accelerates

At the end of last month, the Conflux (CFX) team published the April 2023 Monthly Progress Report. Some of the key highlights of the ecosystem included a partnership with one of the world's largest exchanges, Binance, alongside an OKX Wallet integration. Moreover, the team also launched a new developer portal. As for the developer tools, Thirdweb now supports the Conflux (CFX) eSpace, where developers can now utilize it for the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) quickly.

As for the value of the Conflux (CFX) cryptocurrency, on May 14, 2023, Conflux (CFX) traded at $0.27723. During the previous 30 days, Conflux (CFX) saw a decrease in its value by 25.7%. In the last week alone, Conflux (CFX) saw a decrease of 5.3%. With this in mind, it is clear why holders of Conflux (CFX) are looking elsewhere for alternatives.

Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM documentation is out

The Polygon (MATIC) project originally made waves with the introduction of their Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM architecture. However, the team gained a lot of attention when on May 12, 2023, they introduced the official documentation portal, where any developer could jump into the underlying technology behind it. The Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM is a decentralized, Ethereum Layer-2 scalability solution that specifically takes advantage of cryptographic, zero-knowledge proofs to offer validity and quick finality to off-chain transaction computation. This is also referred to as a ZK-Rollup. Despite this, the Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrency saw a decline in its overall value.

On May 14, 2023, Polygon (MATIC) traded at $0.860941. Within the last 30 days, Polygon (MATIC) decreased in value by 24.9%, and in the last week alone, the cryptocurrency dipped by 11.8%. With this in mind, it is clear why Polygon (MATIC) investors are beginning to diversify.

TMS Network (TMSN) changes the game in DeFi

TMS Network (TMSN) will be a platform on top of which anyone globally will be able to trade cryptocurrencies alongside any derivative, including equities, forex, CFDs, and much more, all from a single platform. Users will not be required to create a separate account in order to take full advantage of the TMS Network (TMSN) platform, as they will be able to access all of its tools and benefits just by connecting a cryptocurrency wallet.

On top of TMS Network (TMSN), there are numerous advanced features, such as copy trader, integration for MT4 and MT5, and even on-chain analytics. The native cryptocurrency, TMS Network (TMSN), is currently undergoing its Stage 4 presale. During this time, TMS Network (TMSN) trades at $0.093, and there is even a 50% bonus. This means that if an investor buys 10,000 tokens, for example, at the point in time when the bonus is active, they will get 15,000 instead, as 5,000 would be given to them as a bonus. Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) holders can also get commissions based on the overall trades made on the platform.

