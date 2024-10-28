Advertisement
    This Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Model From Early 2020 Still Valid, Data Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Battle-tested Bitcoin (BTC) 'energy value' model by Charles Edwards about to hit $100K for first time ever
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 15:39
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is on the verge of reaching a major milestone. Its Energy Value, a raw value of electricity required for mining, is approaching $100,000 for the first time ever. The Energy Value model author masterfully predicted this five years ago.

    Bitcoin (BTC) hits $100,000 in energy value, model works like clockwork

    Bitcoin Energy Value, i.e., the intrinsic value of BTC as priced by raw Joules of electricity used in its mining ecosystem, is setting new highs. Very soon, it might hit $100,000 for the first time in almost 16 years of Bitcoin (BTC) history, says analyst Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments.

    It was Edwards who authored this optimistic model of Bitcoin's (BTC) network progress. As covered by U.Today in mid-February 2020, the Capriole Investments founder masterfully predicted this metric to reach $100,000 by 2025.

    The model works with many inputs, including the efficiency of most advanced mining hardware and the aggregated BTC network hashrate.

    Both Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty and hashrate, two major indicators of miners' commitment, are at all-time highs right now. Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty reached a whopping 95.67 T after the latest adjustment, while the hashrate jumped to a record-breaking 925 EH/s last week.

    Previously, the Bitcoin (BTC) price surged hand in hand with the Energy Value Chart, so, its validity is a bullish signal for Bitcoin (BTC) supporters.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price struggles to conquer $69,000

    Meanwhile, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to smash bearish resistance at $69,000. Three hours ago it briefly jumped to $69,212, per CoinMarketCap, but then it returned to $68,600.

    By press time, the largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $69,700, up 1.9% in the last 24 hours. That said, BTC outperforms the market benchmark of a 1.4% surge.

    After absorbing the latest portion of "Tether FUD," Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index is back to the greed zone at 72/100.

    In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume almost doubled and reached $87 billion in equivalent.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

