Advertisement
AD

This Avalanche (AVAX) Meme Token Brought 4,827x to Traders, But There's a Catch

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Avalanche network blossoming, with meme coins popping up here and there; this particular one brought enormous profits to early investors
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 11:36
This Avalanche (AVAX) Meme Token Brought 4,827x to Traders, But There's a Catch
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

This anonymous trader who turned a modest $454 into a staggering $2.19 million is making the rounds, highlighting the wild nature of meme markets. This particular instance centers around COQ token, an Avalanche meme token, which provided a 4,827-fold return on investment in just two weeks.

Advertisement

The extraordinary journey began when the trader utilized 17.26 AVAX (approximately $454) to purchase 4.86 trillion COQ through seven different addresses. As the meme token's value soared, they then divested 4.61 trillion COQ for 32,251 AVAX (valued at $1.26 million) and an additional 259K in USDC. With a residual holding of 250 billion COQ (valued around $700K), the total realized profit stands at an approximate $2.19 million.

This staggering success story, however, is shrouded in suspicion. The question arises: Did this trader have insider information, or was this merely a stroke of extreme luck? The initial purchase, almost inconspicuous at a mere $450, could easily be dismissed as a speculative punt that, against all odds, paid off in a monumental way.

Advertisement

Yet, it is essential to contextualize such windfalls within the broader landscape of meme coin trading. More than 90% of traders engaging with meme tokens end up losing their funds, drawing a parallel with the daunting odds of hitting the jackpot at a casino. The volatile nature of meme coins, often driven by social media hype and community sentiment rather than fundamental value, makes profiting from them akin to gambling.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints 'Death Candle' as Price Makes Unexpected Turnover

The narrative of this Avalanche meme token serves as a cautionary tale to those enticed by the allure of quick riches in the crypto space. While the potential for outsized gains exists, it is dwarfed by the probability of loss. Betting on meme coins across different networks is not a strategy but a high-stakes gamble, with a success rate comparable to lottery odds.

#Avalanche News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases SHIB Community With Mysterious GIF
2023/12/19 11:35
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases SHIB Community With Mysterious GIF
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Tron Founder Justin Sun Withdraws 77 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Following 500 Billion Withdrawal, What's Motive?
2023/12/19 11:35
Tron Founder Justin Sun Withdraws 77 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Following 500 Billion Withdrawal, What's Motive?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano Founder Dispels Concerns About ADA Blocks Being Too Full, Here's Explanation
2023/12/19 11:35
Cardano Founder Dispels Concerns About ADA Blocks Being Too Full, Here's Explanation
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

This Avalanche (AVAX) Meme Token Brought 4,827x to Traders, But There's a Catch
This Avalanche (AVAX) Meme Token Brought 4,827x to Traders, But There's a Catch
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases SHIB Community With Mysterious GIF
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Teases SHIB Community With Mysterious GIF
Tron Founder Justin Sun Withdraws 77 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Following 500 Billion Withdrawal, What's Motive?
Tron Founder Justin Sun Withdraws 77 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Following 500 Billion Withdrawal, What's Motive?
Cardano Founder Dispels Concerns About ADA Blocks Being Too Full, Here's Explanation
Cardano Founder Dispels Concerns About ADA Blocks Being Too Full, Here's Explanation
3 Factors That Should Push Bitcoin (BTC) to $43,000
3 Factors That Should Push Bitcoin (BTC) to $43,000
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Clears One Zero Again as Greed Returns to Market
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Clears One Zero Again as Greed Returns to Market
XRP Lawyer Named Lawyer of the Year
XRP Lawyer Named Lawyer of the Year
Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions
Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints 'Death Candle' as Price Makes Unexpected Turnover
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints 'Death Candle' as Price Makes Unexpected Turnover
Show all
Advertisement
AD