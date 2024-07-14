Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) Lead Crypto Market Recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    These are top-performing cryptocurrencies over last 24 hours
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 10:12
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) Lead Crypto Market Recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP and Solana (SOL) are among the top gainers over the past 24 hours. Each of the aforementioned cryptocurrencies has surged by more than 4%.

    Advertisement

    The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies listed on the website currently stands at $2.35 trillion.

    Internet Computer (ICP), dogwifhat (WIF) and Jupiter (JUP) are among the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the top 100. Notably, ICP is the only token from the list that has managed to record double-digit gains.

    HOT Stories
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    JP Morgan CEO Has Warning for Markets, Will Bitcoin Concur?
    '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Set to Bring Germany Back to Crypto
    21.87 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours to Make All Difference

    Related
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 07:39
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin has surged back above the $60,000 level after multiple failed attempts to break through the important resistance level.

    The flagship cryptocurrency managed to regain some ground after Saxony, a state in the eastern part of Germany, stopped selling its confiscated Bitcoins earlier this week.

    Related
    Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 09:18
    Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, the leading cryptocurrency is still down 18% from its record high that was achieved in March.

    As reported by U.Today, Glassnode co-founders predicted that a significant capital rotation to alternative cryptocurrencies could take place in the near future. Bitcoin's dominance currently stands at 51%.

    At the same time, Coinbase researchers recently predicted that the crypto market would remain underwhelming in the third quarter of the year due the the apparent lack of positive catalysts. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the potential market reaction to the upcoming launch of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. since it is unclear what level of demand they will attract.

    However, cooler-than-expected inflation could boost chances of a major price rally. According to QCP, hedge funds have been "aggressively" buying December and March Bitcoin options calls that are targeting six-digit Bitcoin prices.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image 400% Bitcoin (BTC) Surge: Can It Happen Again?
    Jul 14, 2024 - 10:05
    400% Bitcoin (BTC) Surge: Can It Happen Again?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    Jul 14, 2024 - 10:05
    Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    Jul 14, 2024 - 10:05
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) Lead Crypto Market Recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60K
    400% Bitcoin (BTC) Surge: Can It Happen Again?
    Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD