There Is Still Hope for Bitcoin Bulls, According to Peter Brandt

Is Bitcoin about to enter another bear market? Peter Brandt shares his take

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt writes that the menacing head-and-shoulders pattern, which has formed on Bitcoin’s four-hour chart, could end up failing.



Earlier today, Bitcoin plunged to $58,000, its lowest level since Oct. 15. The sudden plunge has stoked fears of another bear market.



The top cryptocurrency is down 13.3% from its all-time high of $67,000 that was reached on Oct. 20.



The ominous head-and-shoulder formation appeared after buyers failed to gain ground above the $63,000 resistance level and retain the most recent peak.

Image by tradingview.com

If the current run ends up exhausting itself, Brandt expects a larger congestion pattern to form.

Head and shoulders tops need not always produce a bear market to the implied target or beyond. This pattern can also fail (bullish) or morph into a larger congestion (exhausting). $BTCUSD pic.twitter.com/8f0E0HqXn2 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 27, 2021

An ETF for shorting Bitcoin

With some analysts clamoring about the overheated Bitcoin market, investment firms are coming up with ingenuine ways of shorting the largest cryptocurrency.



Meanwhile, Alexandria-based Direxion, which is known for its leveraged exchange-traded products, recently filed to launch an ETF that will short the price of CME’s Bitcoin futures contracts.