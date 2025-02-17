Advertisement
    THENA Proposes Strategic Soft Merger With Venus Protocol for DeFAI SuperApp Release

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 17:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    THENA, the trading hub and liquidity layer built on BNB Chain, has announced a proposal for a strategic soft merger with Venus Protocol, one of the largest lending and borrowing platforms in the ecosystem. The two teams will work together on building the first-ever DeFAI SuperApp on BNB Smart Chain.

    THENA proposes strategic soft merger with Venus Finance, teases DeFAI SuperApp launch

    THENA, a global liquidity hub on BNB Smart Chain, has initiated a strategic deal with Venus Protocol, a flagship DeFi on BSC. Once the newly submitted proposal is greenlit by Venus DAO, the partners will move together toward the premier “DeFAI SuperApp” on BNB Chain.

    Bringing together THENA’s deep liquidity infrastructure and Venus’s lending and borrowing capabilities, the merger establishes an all-in-one DeFi hub. This initiative enhances user experience, improves capital efficiency and drives broader adoption of DeFi within the BNB Chain ecosystem.

    THENA’s liquidity engine will support Venus’s lending pools, reducing slippage and improving capital efficiency for borrowers and lenders. Additionally, an integrated launchpad will enable new projects to access a suite of DeFi services, facilitating efficient token launches with built-in trading and lending support.

    Theseus, CEO and cofounder of THENA, is impressed by the opportunities the upcoming collaboration is set to unlock for all developers and investors in the BSC ecosystem:

    Our goal is to create a seamless experience where users can trade, provide liquidity, lend, borrow, and optimize yield—all in one place. This merger is about unlocking new synergies that elevate DeFi accessibility and efficiency within the wider BNB community, while upholding the decentralization and security principles that both protocols stand for.

    The collaboration brings Web3 banking integration, simplifying on/off-ramps and making decentralized finance more accessible to mainstream users. Furthermore, the introduction of an AI-powered automation layer means users can deploy advanced trading and yield strategies without requiring deep technical expertise.

    Streamlining liquidity logistics on BSC

    The proposed merger will create enhanced yield opportunities, allowing users to transition from liquidity provisioning on THENA to earning passive income through Venus’s lending markets. 

    Danny at Venus Protocol underscores the paramount importance of the proposed merger for the BNB Chain DeFi community:

    This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for DeFi on BNB. By uniting our relative strengths, we are pushing the envelope of what’s possible in DeFi and providing users with an unmatched experience.

    The teams at THENA and Venus will provide further updates as the governance process unfolds. More details on the proposal and the roadmap for implementation will be shared in the coming weeks.

