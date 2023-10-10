Tezos (XTZ) Shows 937% Increase in Volume as Price Jumps; Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tezos (XTZ) prices increased by more than 7% in early Tuesday trading as the market remained in the red. A few cryptocurrencies, including Tezos, were up as the global crypto market capitalization fell 1% to $1.08 trillion.

At the time of writing, XTZ was up 7.36% in the last 24 hours to $0.703. This is significant as the majority of cryptocurrencies are still sustaining losses due to yesterday's sell-off.

Tezos fell to $0.636 in yesterday's trading, where it found immense support. Tezos rebounded sharply as a result, reaching highs of $0.742 in today's trading.

Although the precise reason for the pump is unknown, the sharp price move mimics that of a short squeeze—a rally spurred by the unwinding of short bets. However, derivative data makes one think less so.

In the last 24 hours, Tezos saw $553,050 worth of liquidations, with $261,100 of that representing short liquidation. Long positions saw even larger liquidations at $291,880.

More appealing is the immense surge in trading volume, which was up 937% in the last 24 hours to $106 million worth, or 148,742,414 XTZ. Tezos even saw a larger derivatives volume spike of 2,340.37%, with $244.11 million traded, per Coinglass data.

A rise in trading activity of this magnitude often shows traders placing bets in an attempt to profit from recent market volatility.

A look at the official X account reveals Tezos advancing its NFT journey with soccer club Manchester United. Manchester United signed a significant multi-year agreement with Tezos last year, allowing the crypto asset to be displayed on the club's collection of men's and women's training uniforms.

In a new tweet, Tezos made an announcement regarding complimentary digital memorabilia ahead of an impending Manchester United game. Club Memorabilia is powered by Tezos.