Tezos (XTZ) Now Integrated by Wolfram Blockchain Platform. Why Is It Important?

Blockchain developers can now benefit from Wolfram solutions powered by Tezos (XTZ) blockchain tools

TQ Tezos (Tocqueville Group) and software engineering veterans Wolfram Blockchain Labs (WBL) announced that WBL's DLT will utilize Tezos (XTZ) blockchain resources. The opportunities provided by Tezos (XTZ) will inject new life into all of WBL's elements.

Tezos (XTZ) instruments are fully integrated by Wolfram Blockchain Labs DLT

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Tezos (XTZ) blockchain solutions are now integrated into Wolfram Language and Wolfram Alpha, development instruments by Wolfram Blockchain Labs.

With this partnership, blockchain developers with various levels of experience will be able to significantly improve and ease the process of building and deploying smart contracts and blockchain-based applications.

Also, WBL and Tezos unveiled a joint development project. They delivered a decentralized oracle to provide Wolfram Alpha data to all developers who use Tezos.

Then, Tezos has utilized Nomadic Labs' Mi-Cho-Coq formal verification framework to stress test the performance of the new oracle solutions. Therefore, the architecture by Tezos and Wolfram is powered by reliable data broadcasting.

High-performance ecosystem for decentralized applications

Wolfram Blockchain Labs now hosts Tezos (XTZ) nodes in its high-end technology cluster. Thus, Wolfram instruments are accessible both in desktop mode (Mathematica solution) and in cloud mode (Wolfram Cloud).

Johan Veerman, the CTO of WBL, stressed the rich toolkit of use cases that becomes accessible with Tezos (XTZ) integration:

Tezos is an exciting third generation blockchain that features a number of services and functions that will expand what's available to our developers.

As covered by U.Today previously, Tezos (XTZ) recently activated its "most ambitious update" so far, an Edo hard fork.

Edo brought three major additions to the protocol, namely the Sapling privacy add-on, Ticket tools and an adoption period for scheduled upgrades. All updates on Tezos (XTZ) blockchain are smoothly activated by a "self-amending" mechanism.