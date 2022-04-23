Tezos (XTZ) Sets New High in TPS: Check Out Statistics

High-performance blockchain platform Tezos (XTZ) can now process over 1,000 transactions per second with Octez v13 activated

The team of blockchain veteran Tezos (XTZ) shared the details of its upcoming upgrade that is set to push the barriers of network performance and advance its developers' experience.

Advancing storage performance for 1000+ TPS: Tezos activates Octez v13

According to a detailed blog post shared on Tezos' (XTZ) main forum Agora, its engineers have started the rollout of a crucial update dubbed Octez v13. In March 2022, siginficant changes were implemented into the network's memory logistics.

Namely, the Irmin backend that supercharges Tezos' (XTZ) storage layer saw two novel strategies implemented. First, Tezos (XTZ) engineers dramatically reduced the number of calls required for blockchain operations. Then, the data indexing strategy was also reorganized.

These two updates resulted in an impressive performance increase for the entire Tezos (XTZ) ecosystem. Besides a 5x increase in TPS—which allowed Tezos to accomplish a 1,000 transactions per second milestone—engineers registered 12x improvement in the mean latency of operations and an 80% memory usage decrease.

The aforementioned changes are already finished and will be included in the upcoming Octez v13 upgrade. To keep supporters and analysts informed of Tezos' progress, the team decided to update Irmin and Tezos performance benchmarks on a regular basis.

New Merkle proofs, reconsidered space usage and interoperability updates

More updates for Tezos (XTZ) users and validators ("bakers") have been prepared by engineers in Q2, 2022. For instance, Merkle proofs, a crucial security and scalability mechanism, will be added to Tezos (XTZ) codebase in the coming weeks.

Also, to make blockchain usage more resource-efficient, Tezos (XTZ) engineers will organize its infrastructure in two layers: a read-write layer and a read-only one. This will allow node operators to use less disk space.

Last but not least, besides C bindings, Tezos (XTZ) supporters can start experimenting with Python and Rust bindings. This upgrade will introduce Tezos (XTZ) and its products to a new audience of developers and upgrade its interoperability.