Tezos (XTZ) Ecosystem Joined by Huge Global Experience Agency: Details

Huge, a global marketing and experience design agency, has been appointed by Tezos Foundation as its "Agency of Record"

NYSE-listed corporation Huge, a flagship team in the segment of digital experiences and marketing, will accelerate engagement for community members, developers, builders and the media.

Tezos (XTZ) brand visibility to be catalyzed by Huge

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Brooklyn-based Huge has been named "Agency of Record" for Tezos (XTZ) ecosystem.

Image via Tezos Foundation

The team will be responsible for the full range of marketing efforts regarding Tezos (XTZ) and related projects. Namely, Huge will coordinate brand identity strategy, integrated marketing, event practices, partnerships, marketing innovation and PR activity.

Matt Weiss, the president of Huge, is thrilled to join the Tezos (XTZ) metaverse as a partner. He also noticed that bootstrapping the image and community management of a blockchain project is a challenging task:

Huge has a long history of helping new economy brands enter the market, helping people connect in new and exciting ways.The blockchain space represents a fascinating and entirely new frontier—and Tezos is right at the forefront of innovation in the space. Helping grow awareness for Tezos is exciting and exactly the kind of opportunity we look for to create experiences people love today and in the future.

This appointment expands the impressive list of partnerships entered in by Tezos in recent weeks. The project partnered with the F1 Red Bull Racing Honda team, Ubisoft gaming mogul and banking giant Societe Generale.

Pioneering clean NFTs segment

High-performance self-amending blockchain Tezos (XTZ) is pioneering the concept of eco-friendly non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This is accomplished due to unmatched energy-efficiency.

Mark Soares, CMO and founder of Blokhaus, a spin-off of Tezos TQ, put the emphasis on this direction as the crucial one for the strategy and promotion of Tezos (XTZ):

Mark Soares, CMO and founder of Blokhaus, a spin-off of Tezos TQ, put the emphasis on this direction as the crucial one for the strategy and promotion of Tezos (XTZ):

Looking for an agency adept at the intersection of technology and culture to handle a nuanced engagement such as with an open-source decentralized blockchain network, there was no competition—Huge was really the only choice—we recognized them as having the perfect mix of capabilities needed to truly increase Tezos awareness within this fast moving space. The Tezos ecosystem is leading the Clean NFT movement and attracting global brands at a breakneck pace. As crypto further reaches mainstream, we are thrilled to have the Huge team on board to help drive initiatives and awareness for Tezos.

In Q1-Q2, 2021, Huge also partnered with SubZero, Nikko AM, Wakefern and Coppertone.