Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 14:22
    Advertisement
    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Paolo Ardoino, the chief executive officer of stablecoin behemoth Tether, has taken aim at banking giant JPMorgan, claiming that its analysts are "salty" since they do not own the largest cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    "Tether analysts say that JPM does not have enough Bitcoin," he joked in a follow-up social media posts post.

    This comes after JPMorgan suggested that Tehter might have to liquidate various assets, including its vast Bitcoin holdings, in order to follow new stablecoin requirements that are under consideration in the U.S. 

    HOT Stories
    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Market Crash Warning, Here's Bullish Twist
    Robinhood Records 700% Spike in Crypto Revenue
    Ripple CEO Congratulates CFTC Chair Nominee

    As much as 34% of Tether's reserves would be non-compliant under the STABLE bill, whose discussion draft was released last week. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Tether Comes Back to Bitcoin
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 05:18
    Tether Comes Back to Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The stablecoin giant's current Bitcoin holdings stand at a whopping $8 billion. 

    That said, some users have pointed out that Tether is overcollatrzied, and its Bitcoin holdings do not actually back the flagship stablecoin. 

    It is also worth noting that Tether, which has faced significant regulatory scrutiny in the US, is backed by Howard Lutnick, CEO of prominent financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald. 

    Lutnick was recently nominated to be the next U.S. Commerce Secretary. His ties to Tether were mentioned during a recent confirmation hearing. Lutnick disclosed a convertible bond with the stablecoin giant while also denying that he would do "anything improper" when it comes to Tether. 

    The fact that Tether has such an important ally makes it less probably that it will be forced to liquidate its Bitcoin holdings. 

    #Tether News #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 14:02
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin as Network Expands: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 12:58
    XRP: From 1.6 Million to 600,000 as Price Gains 5%
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin as Network Expands: Details
    XRP: From 1.6 Million to 600,000 as Price Gains 5%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD