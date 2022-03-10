Stripe Now Supports Crypto Businesses

Stripe has allowed cryptocurrency businesses to use its top-notch payments infrastructure, giving the industry a major boost

Stripe co-founder John Collison has taken to Twitter to announce that the Dublin-headquartered financial services company now supports cryptocurrency businesses such as wallets, non-fungible token marketplaces and exchanges.

It has already partnered with FTX, the trading platform helmed by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, crypto-focused financial services company Blockchain.com and digital art online auction platform Nifty Gateway.



Stripe also offers identity and know-your-customer (KYC) solutions for businesses to make it easier to exclude fraudsters and follow compliance rules.



Cryptocurrency companies can donate some of their revenue in order to offset CO2 emissions linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum by supporting carbon removal technologies.



Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at CoinShares, tweeted that Stripe giving crypto businesses access to financial infrastructure is a “massive upgrade” for the entire ecosystem.