Steve Harvey Launching NFTs on Ethereum-Based Platform

Fri, 05/14/2021 - 13:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Steve Harvey has jumped on the NFT train with his own collection on Rarible
Cover image via www.facebook.com
American television host Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to launch his collection of non-fungible tokens on Ethereum-based platform Rarible.  

The 64-year-old comedian announced his drop Friday, claiming that proceeds from sales will go to the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

There are three NFTs: a GIF with Harvey, a digital signature and one edition that includes a tie and his autograph.

The TV star sees his pivot to NFTs as an opportunity to give back while promoting the novel technology:     

And what I've learned from doing business all over the world is that there is always something new to create and invest in. So, I'm excited about NFTs and this new opportunity to give back via the Foundation while also bringing awareness to this new technology.

article image
