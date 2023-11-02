Space and Time Releases ZK Tool for Working With Google Cloud's BigQuery

With the new instruments, users will be able to use Google Cloud's data services in a more secure and protected manner. Technically, customers now can cryptographically confirm that query results were computed accurately and on untampered data.

Space and Time enables ZK proof for SQL operations for BigQuery users

Space and Time, a new-gen blockchain data warehouse, announces that it enables a cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) proof for SQL operations to work with BigQuery, a Google Cloud instrument fueled by Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Business Intelligence (BI).

🚀 Space and Time beta version 0.18 is here! 🚀



The latest SxT beta upgrade includes new security enhancements, UI improvements, and bug fixes. 🔐



Get started with Space and Time today: https://t.co/GjLQsRqzS3 pic.twitter.com/MVQlBbzPoo — Space and Time (@SpaceandTimeDB) October 30, 2023

Space and Time's ZK-protocol, dubbed "Proof of SQL," will allow developers using BigQuery to cryptographically confirm the accuracy and validity of query results.

Advertisement

Proof of SQL is a ZK-proof attached to SQL databases, which cryptographically proves to a client that both query execution and underlying tables are untampered. Originally designed to verify queries in the Space and Time data warehouse, Proof of SQL can now be connected to any SQL database or data warehouse to provide ZK-verified query processing over data in Google Cloud.

James Tromans, Head of Web3 at Google Cloud, is excited by the opportunities unlocked by the integration and its effects for developers:

Our goal is to help Web3 developers build applications at scale by providing them access to a range of tools and services. Now BigQuery customers will be able to access Space and Time’s ZK-proof protocol which can help verify blockchain smart contracts and other business processes that require verifiable compute against data.

As a result, the ZK-database capabilities will provide BigQuery customers with reliable cryptographic assurance that their data has not been tampered or altered by malefactors.

Space and Time joins expanded partnership program

Nate Holiday, CEO and cofounder of Space and Time, is certain that the joint product will help developers to obtain familiar SQL data but in a cryptographically verified form:

We are working with Google Cloud to empower BigQuery clients to run ZK-verified data processes, cryptographically guaranteed by Proof of SQL. Enterprises are already beginning to demand verifiability throughout their stacks, and it’s only going to continue to accelerate. Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, we are laying the groundwork for the verify-everything future.

As a Google Cloud Partner, Space and Time will have access to expanded partner benefits, including development and go-to-market support, as well as Google Cloud credits to extend to Space and Time customers.

As covered by U.Today previously, in early October 2023, Space and Time was chosen by Chainlink (LINK) decentralized oracles provider as its official data warehouse.