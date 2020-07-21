Tweet-based article

S&P 500-Implied Bitcoin Price Should Be $25,000 Now: PlanB Analyst

News
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:47
Yuri Molchan
Renowned analyst PlanB has shared data showing that with the current price of the S&P 500 Index being $3,250, the price of Bitcoin should be $25,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Renowned analyst PlanB, who created the Bitcoin stock-to-flow analysis, has tweeted that by now the Bitcoin price should be $25,000 based on the S&P 500 price value. Here’s why.

"S&P 500-implied Bitcoin price should be $25,000 now"

Trading expert PlanB believes that based on Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 index over the past ten years, the Bitcoin price should now be standing at $25,000.

Image via Twitter

PlanB pointed out that the BTC price should total $25,000 with the S&P 500 value standing at $3,250.

The current price this index is trading at is $3,251.84.

Image via Twitter

Bitcoin volatility dangerously plunges

Analysts from the research company Skew have published data that will hardly please Bitcoin bulls; they believe that based on the data from the BTC options market, the chance that the Bitcoin price will hit $20,000 by late 2020 is now just four percent.

A day earlier, the Skew team of analysts reported that Bitcoin realized volatility had plummeted to its lowest mark since November 2018.

Back then, the price of the most valuable cryptocurrency dropped almost fifty percent due to a major sell-off.

Apart from that, the inglorious Bitcoin Cash hard fork took place, which gave birth to Bitcoin SV and plunged the crypto community into a sort of civil war. The drastic fall of the Bitcoin price back then followed the appearance of BSV on the market.

Related
Donald Trump Wants to Win the Election—Bullish Sign for Bitcoin: Capriole Investments Analyst

Bitcoin gets a 4% chance to hit $20,000 at year’s end

The chart published by Skew shows the percentage of the probability of Bitcoin hitting various highs this year, including the ATH reached in 2017: $20,000.

The chart shows and the company tweet states that due to the massive decline in BTC volatility, the "options market has repriced probability of Bitcoin hitting more than $20,000 for year-end at 4%."

Image via @skewdotcom

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Sponsored
6 days ago

XBTPro Platform Introduces Negative Maker Fees: Details
Vladislav Sopov
News
5 days ago

Ripple CTO Suggests How Hackers May Have Taken Control of Top Twitter Accounts Without Bribing Twitter Dev
Yuri Molchan
News
3 days ago

Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction About OpenAI's GPT-3 Model
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies