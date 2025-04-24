Sonic-based SwapX Now Supports Orbs' dLIMIT and dTWAP Tools

Advertisement

SwapX, a flagship decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on novel L1 blockchain Sonic, introduces a major enhancement of its toolset. With new-gen trading instruments by Orbs, users will enjoy CEX-level tooling on a fully on-chain exchange.

Sonic DEX SwapX now supports dLIMIT, dTWAP tools by Orbs: Details

According to the official statement by the two teams, SwapX, a flagship decentralized exchange on Sonic layer-1 blockchain, integrates dLIMIT and dTWAP (Decentralized Time-Weighted Average Price) trading instruments by Orbs.

Their introduction brings enhanced capabilities to SwapX traders, who can place CEX-style orders on their favorite decentralized exchange with no decentralization or security trade-offs.

SwapX has enhanced its popular DEX by integrating Orbs’ premier trading protocols, enabling traders to utilize sophisticated order types within an intuitive interface.

The seamless addition of dLIMIT and dTWAP into SwapX’s workflow allows users to split trades into multiple smaller orders, replicating the precision and control typically found in centralized exchange environments.

With dLIMIT, SwapX users can set limit orders to buy or sell tokens at predefined price levels, ensuring better pricing by entering trades at optimal rates. Alongside this, Orbs’ dTWAP protocol, inspired by the established CEX trading strategy, has been incorporated to further elevate the trading experience.

SwapX leverages liquidity from Orbs' industry-leading hub

Orbs’ dTWAP empowers traders to gradually accumulate significant positions in assets without suffering from slippage or the volatility of liquidity pools. Instead of executing a single large trade, dTWAP divides the order into smaller chunks, executed over a set period, to secure an optimal average entry price and minimize the risk of buying at the top.

dLIMIT and dTWAP have established themselves as benchmarks for algorithmic trading in the DeFi sector. Combined with Orbs’ Liquidity Hub for pooled liquidity and Perpetual Hub for on-chain decentralized perpetual futures, these protocols are now utilized by 15 leading decentralized exchanges across nine blockchain networks.

SwapX already relies on Liquidity Hub to enhance its on-chain liquidity, sourcing it from Orbs’ network of third-party providers. The addition of dTWAP and dLIMIT complement this, allowing SwapX to leverage Orbs’ core products to deliver a unified trading experience for Sonic users.

As covered by U.Today previously, sophisticated trading instruments by Orbs were also integrated by IVX, a leading DeFi on Berachain.

With this integration, Berachain users can trade leveraged futures in a seamless and comfortable interface equipped by the modern tooling.