Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Orbs Teams up With IVX, Brings Leveraged Futures to Berachain

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 12:50
    Blockchain infrastructure provider Orbs integrates with leading AMM on Berachain blockchain
    Advertisement
    Orbs Teams up With IVX, Brings Leveraged Futures to Berachain
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Orbs, a top-tier blockchain infrastructure platform, has announced the integration of its Perpetual Hub into IVX, the liquid options AMM on Berachain. IVX will enjoy deepened liquidity while enhancing the trading experience for Berachain users.

    Orbs partners with IVX, brings leveraged futures trading to Berachain blockchain

    Liquidity infrastructure platform Orbs announces its integration with IVX, an automated market maker of novel L1 Berachain. The integration of Orbs’ Perpetual Hub with IVX introduces a suite of advanced features to enhance decentralized derivatives. 

    Leveraging Orbs’ layer-3 technology, IVX can now offer optimized order execution and improved capital efficiency while maintaining full decentralization. As a result, traders on IVX can take full advantage of seamless options trading with deep liquidity at its core.

    Advertisement

    IVX offers users leverage-based perpetual futures market and 0dte ("Zero-Days-To-Expiration") options contracts spanning a range of popular crypto assets. 

    HOT Stories
    Enormous 640 Million XRP Surge: What Just Happened?
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    Grayscale Files For Digital Large Cap Fund ETF with SEC, XRP Included
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns With New Cryptic Location, Here’s Big Catch

    Its Diem AMM supports the trading of 0dte options for BTC, ETH and BERA, offering users up to 200x leverage through option-gated instruments. Users can create self-custodial portfolio accounts to trade options on margin without liquidating their existing assets. This setup supports complex option strategies with cross-margining benefits.

    The integration of Orbs Perpetual Hub allows IVX to optimize liquidity pools and ensure faster, more efficient order matching. This results in tighter spreads and reduced slippage for traders, improving the overall trading experience.

    Enhancing performance and interoperability for Berachain's ecosystem

    Through taking advantage of Orbs' decentralized layer-3 architecture, IVX can ensure that all trade execution and settlement occurs on-chain, eliminating counterparty risks associated with centralized exchanges. 

    Traders, meanwhile, can benefit from better capital utilization while maintaining high levels of security and decentralization thanks to smart liquidity routing and optimized margin management.

    IVX’s integration with Orbs Perpetual Hub also enhances interoperability with other DeFi protocols, enabling new possibilities such as cross-chain liquidity aggregation and advanced trading strategies.

    #Orbs

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:43
    Enormous 640 Million XRP Surge: What Just Happened?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Enormous 640 Million XRP Surge: What Just Happened?
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    SecureShift Offers Seamless Crypto Exchange for 1,300+ Tokens: Review
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD