Orbs Teams up With IVX, Brings Leveraged Futures to Berachain

Orbs, a top-tier blockchain infrastructure platform, has announced the integration of its Perpetual Hub into IVX, the liquid options AMM on Berachain. IVX will enjoy deepened liquidity while enhancing the trading experience for Berachain users.

Liquidity infrastructure platform Orbs announces its integration with IVX, an automated market maker of novel L1 Berachain. The integration of Orbs’ Perpetual Hub with IVX introduces a suite of advanced features to enhance decentralized derivatives.

Leveraging Orbs’ layer-3 technology, IVX can now offer optimized order execution and improved capital efficiency while maintaining full decentralization. As a result, traders on IVX can take full advantage of seamless options trading with deep liquidity at its core.

IVX offers users leverage-based perpetual futures market and 0dte ("Zero-Days-To-Expiration") options contracts spanning a range of popular crypto assets.

Its Diem AMM supports the trading of 0dte options for BTC, ETH and BERA, offering users up to 200x leverage through option-gated instruments. Users can create self-custodial portfolio accounts to trade options on margin without liquidating their existing assets. This setup supports complex option strategies with cross-margining benefits.

The integration of Orbs Perpetual Hub allows IVX to optimize liquidity pools and ensure faster, more efficient order matching. This results in tighter spreads and reduced slippage for traders, improving the overall trading experience.

Enhancing performance and interoperability for Berachain's ecosystem

Through taking advantage of Orbs' decentralized layer-3 architecture, IVX can ensure that all trade execution and settlement occurs on-chain, eliminating counterparty risks associated with centralized exchanges.

Traders, meanwhile, can benefit from better capital utilization while maintaining high levels of security and decentralization thanks to smart liquidity routing and optimized margin management.

IVX’s integration with Orbs Perpetual Hub also enhances interoperability with other DeFi protocols, enabling new possibilities such as cross-chain liquidity aggregation and advanced trading strategies.