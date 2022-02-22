Songbird (SGB) Starts Trading on Kraken as Price Plunges 12%

The Kraken cryptocurrency exchange has announced that the Songbird (SGB) token is now available for trading on its platform.



The cryptocurrency will not be listed in Japan, the announcement says.



Earlier this month, it announced support for the token’s airdrop for holders of the XRP cryptocurrency, joining Binance and other exchanges.





As reported by U.Today , Songbird, a canary network of Flare Networks, went live on Sept. 17. Its purpose is to test various significant changes before implementing them on the main network.The project was originally introduced in late July to much fanfare.The native SGB token is currently down 12.07% over the past 24 hours amid a broader cryptocurrency market correction.