Someone Just Paid $553,000 in Gas Fees for Tubby Cats NFT Mint

News
Wed, 02/23/2022 - 20:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Someone has paid half a million dollars in Ethereum gas fees to mint NFTs
Someone Just Paid $553,000 in Gas Fees for Tubby Cats NFT Mint
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Someone has paid an eye-popping 200 Ether ($553,064) in gas fees in order to mint 1,000 non-fungible tokens from the red-hot Tubby Cats collection.

Overall, it cost 300 Ether ($785,640) in order to mint 1,000 tokens.  

The project has become the talk of the town within the sprawling NFT community. On Feb. 22, Tubby Cats became the number one project on flagship NFT marketplace OpenSea by trading volume.   

The 48-hour whitelist mint for the project kicked off on Monday. The rest of the tokens became accessible to the public.

Twitter user 0xngmi calculated gas prices and their associated cost per one token.

At press time, the project’s “price floor” currently stands at 0.48 ETH ($1,291).

Related
EU on Track to Ban Bitcoin: Report
The Tubby Cats collection, which consists of 20,000, currently has 10,238 unique holders.

Recently, these cute feline creatures have become the new darlings of NFT Twitter, providing some much-needed escapism amid the ongoing cryptocurrency correction.

The project uses the “progressive reveal system,” which prevents NFT creators from snapping up the rarest items for themselves at significantly lower prices. As the name suggests, the “tubbies” are being progressively revealed during the minting process in batches that consist of 1,000 collection items.

#Ethereum News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image EU on Track to Ban Bitcoin: Report
02/23/2022 - 18:14
EU on Track to Ban Bitcoin: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk’s Tweet Puzzles Crypto Community, ZebPay Allows for Buying SHIB with Zero Fees, Big Cardano News Underway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/23/2022 - 16:35
Elon Musk’s Tweet Puzzles Crypto Community, ZebPay Allows for Buying SHIB with Zero Fees, Big Cardano News Underway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image ADA Balance Held by Cardano "Hodlers" Rises Above 10 Billion, Highest Since December 2019
02/23/2022 - 16:30
ADA Balance Held by Cardano "Hodlers" Rises Above 10 Billion, Highest Since December 2019
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide