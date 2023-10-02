Solana (SOL) Shows Unexpected 15% Pump, Breaking Through 200 EMA

Mon, 10/02/2023 - 09:04
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana just experienced unexpected pump, beating crucial resistance level
Solana (SOL) Shows Unexpected 15% Pump, Breaking Through 200 EMA
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the last 48 hours, Solana has seen a remarkable price surge, currently trading at $24.41. This unexpected pump has pushed the asset past the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a key resistance level that traders often watch. The move is particularly noteworthy given that Solana has been heavily shorted recently, suggesting that we might be witnessing the effects of a short squeeze.

The cryptocurrency market has been buzzing with activity, especially with Bitcoin's recent surge to $28,000. This bullish sentiment appears to be spilling over to alternative currencies like Solana. The asset's volume has been steadily increasing, indicating strong buying interest and potentially more upside in the near term.

Solana
Source: TradingView

The 15% pump in Solana's price could be a precursor to further gains, especially if the asset can maintain its position above the 200 EMA. Traders and investors will be keenly watching the next resistance levels and whether Solana can sustain its bullish momentum.

It is also worth noting that the broader market conditions are favorable for continued growth in the altcoin sector. Bitcoin's strong performance often acts as a catalyst for altcoins, and with the leading cryptocurrency showing no signs of slowing down, assets like Solana stand to benefit.

Related
FTX Exploiter Bridges $8M in Ethereum (ETH) to Bitcoin (BTC)

However, traders should exercise caution. The rapid price increase could attract profit-taking, which may lead to a temporary pullback. It is essential to use proper risk management strategies when trading in such volatile conditions.

Solana's unexpected 15% pump and its break above the 200 EMA are bullish indicators. Coupled with the positive sentiment around Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, Solana could be poised for further gains. But as always, altcoins can always become subject to market manipulation and lead to unexpected losses.

#Solana #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP Holders' Lawyer Reveals How Firms Should Deal With SEC
10/02/2023 - 08:29
XRP Holders' Lawyer Reveals How Firms Should Deal With SEC
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Massive Ethereum (ETH) Accumulation Is Underway
10/02/2023 - 05:50
Massive Ethereum (ETH) Accumulation Is Underway
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Faces Massive Resistance on Its Way Up
10/02/2023 - 01:00
XRP Faces Massive Resistance on Its Way Up
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan