Solana (SOL) Now Base Currency on Bitrue: Details

According to the official announcement, Bitrue has welcomed Solana (SOL) to its base currency list. In February, Bitrue announced Cardano (ADA) support by adding it as a base currency.

We are excited to welcome $SOL to the elite group of base currencies on #Bitrue, so we're having a $SOL deposit contest to celebrate!



📅11:00 Apr 27, 2022 - 15:00 May 05, 2022 UTC



🎁$10,000 SOL & $4,000,000 Trial Funds



Get your exclusive rewards NOW👇https://t.co/4cGWctGxnn pic.twitter.com/aUvBHuLT7y — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) April 27, 2022

Solana's development

According to Santiment data, Solana remains among the top 10 fastest developed assets in April.

🧑‍💻 We've seen many of the usual suspects continue their reign amongst the top development activity leaders, like $UNI, $SOL, & $DOT. In our latest insight, we look at whether their trajectory is moving in the right direction while prices are suppressed. 👀 https://t.co/UaQmL91Pjq pic.twitter.com/1FlHGI1vFw — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 27, 2022

In the list of the top 10 projects by aggregated development activity based on publicly available Github information for April, Solana ranked in the top three. With 408 submissions per day, the listing positions Solana as the second-most-developed asset ahead of Filecoin, which ranked third.

Santiment's metric tracks the development data of thousands of public Github repositories. With more users contributing to a project, the higher the place it gets in the ranking. While development activity has little-to-no impact on near-term market prices, it may be a healthy indicator of the project's long-term growth.

SOL price action

Solana has been locked in a sideways trading market since April 12. In the past three days, SOL has traded beneath the $100 mark. At the time of publication, Solana was trading marginally down at $98.

Solana prices have dropped by nearly 10% in the past week and 20.42% for the month. Despite the price drop, SOL is showing potential signs of a rebound. However, a decisive close above the daily moving averages 50 and 200 is necessary to resuscitate the uptrend.