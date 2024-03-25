Solana (SOL) Flips Major Resistance as Analyst Predicts $250 Target

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development within the crypto market, Solana (SOL) has shown remarkable performance by flipping a major resistance level into support, according to prominent crypto analyst Jelle. The digital asset, which has been in the limelight for its fast transaction speeds and low fees, is now heading toward what could be a record-breaking summer.

Advertisement

According to Jelle's latest analysis, accompanied by a detailed chart, Solana has successfully turned its last significant resistance level before reaching new all-time highs into a support level. This crucial pivot is a key indicator of bullish sentiment surrounding the asset, with Jelle stating that this momentum is going to last longer and SOL is going above the $250 level by summer.

$SOL successfully flipped the last key resistance before new all-time highs into support 👀



Pretty sure this just keeps pushing higher. >$250 by summer. pic.twitter.com/kKo3woBEvp — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) March 25, 2024

Solana eyeing new all-time high

The chart shared by Jelle illustrates a robust upward trajectory for Solana, showcasing a significant rebound and sustained upward momentum. After a period of consolidation and bearish trends, the recent breakout signifies a potential shift in investor sentiment and market dynamics. The all-time high marker set at approximately $259.90 is now within reach, with the asset currently trading around the $190.24 mark.

Over the last 24 hours, SOL has seen a substantial increase of 9.22%, and an impressive surge of 85.53% over the past month, indicating a robust recovery and growing investor confidence. The trading volume of Solana also mirrors this positive trend, with a 48.23% increase in the last 24 hours, currently standing at $3,389,882,302.

Market analysts and investors are closely monitoring Solana's performance, as the crypto has demonstrated resilience and innovation in its ecosystem's development. The flip from resistance to support not only marks a technical achievement but also reinforces Solana's position as a strong contender in the crypto space.