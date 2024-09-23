$6.75 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours - Something Big Coming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) may eye another price rally in the coming days after a recent recovery. While SOL is still stuck in a consolidation price region, the recent price increase has started to hint toward a more sustained rally. Crucial metrics and indicators have also started to turn bullish, giving traders confidence.

Advertisement

According to CoinGlass , the trading volume of SOL has surged 98.87% over the last 24 hours. This is a massive jump as it shows an astonishing rise in trading activity, with the trading volume currently standing at $6.75 billion. This shows strong positive sentiment among traders as they get more bullish on the coin.

The influx of volume for Solana is witnessed across all top cryptocurrency exchanges . For instance, Binance is leading the way with $2.62 billion in volume. It is followed by Bybit at $1.50 billion, OKX at $1.09 billion, BingX at $549.50 million and Bitget at $167.83 million, among other trading platforms. Overall, these figures reflect the growing confidence in SOL as more gains are expected.

What's happening with Solana's price?

As of press time, SOL is trading at $144.09 with a minor decrease of 0.74% in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that the coin has rallied 10.03% over the last seven days, following a broader recovery on the crypto market. Solana has since surged from $127.46 to a high of $149.91, which is a remarkable surge.

Advertisement