Advertisement
AD

Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Aptos has shown it may retest its highest growth rate since February
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 14:08
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Aptos (APT), the layer-1 blockchain network deemed a strong Solana competitor, has jumped as high as 10% in intraday trading as demand returned for the first time in weeks. At the time of writing, Aptos is trading for $10.08, raising its market capitalization to $3,094,513,055. An intriguing data insight is showcased by the trading volume, which has jumped by more than 89% to $448,027,268.

Advertisement

Related
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 8% as Market Falls, Here's Why

Aptos growth trend

Aptos is a regular high flier in the broader digital currency ecosystem but with a generally less active community. Since the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high (ATH) of $19.90, its price fell as low as $4.8341 as of Oct. 13, underscoring the long-term price drawdown spearheaded by early buyers that were taking profit off the coin.

Data from Cryptorank paints an interesting picture as Aptos has printed more red months than green thus far this year. After ending January with 384.1% growth, the next eight months saw intense sell-offs of Aptos. While the digital currency ended with APT dropping by 29% in February, the coin slumped by 4.38% in March, while April and May came with 8.09% and 19.3% slumps, respectively.

Things took a different turn in October when APT ended the month with 28.4% growth. Though marginally, the trend continued in November when the protocol ended with 0.1% growth. Per current trends, Aptos’s demand boost, as showcased by its trading volume, might help it end December on a positive note as it has jumped as high as 43.1% thus far this month.

Related
Could Aptos Mimic Solana's Skyrocketing Journey to $37? Signs Point to It

Banking on functional relationships

For Aptos, its growth potential lies in its technology, which is gaining massive adoption from the traditional institutional players. As reported earlier in August, Aptos and Microsoft inked a major partnership that will enhance Aptos’ tokenization potential.

Related partnerships like this, including those featuring Mastercard, may start helping Aptos change its outlook in the long term.

#Aptos
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
2023/12/26 14:07
2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team
2023/12/26 14:07
Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
2023/12/26 14:07
Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team
Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team
Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions
Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions
Fantom (FTM) Forms 'W' Pattern in Bullish Move, Top Analyst Predicts $1.60 Target
Fantom (FTM) Forms 'W' Pattern in Bullish Move, Top Analyst Predicts $1.60 Target
Solana Winner: Trader Makes 2,570x Profit With Just 30 SOL
Solana Winner: Trader Makes 2,570x Profit With Just 30 SOL
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Scores Listing on Award-Winning Exchange: Here's WIF Price Reaction
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Scores Listing on Award-Winning Exchange: Here's WIF Price Reaction
$170 Million of Solana (SOL), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Liquidated Amid Crypto Flash-Crash
$170 Million of Solana (SOL), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Liquidated Amid Crypto Flash-Crash
Tron Founder Justin Sun Sparks Concerns With $13.8 Million Ethereum Withdrawal From Binance
Tron Founder Justin Sun Sparks Concerns With $13.8 Million Ethereum Withdrawal From Binance
Show all
Advertisement
AD