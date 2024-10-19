Advertisement
AD

    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Major Blockchain Software Bug

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    According to Toly, blockchains need to scale hardware to meet rising demand
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 11:59
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Major Blockchain Software Bug
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder of Solana, commonly known as "Toly," has shared his perspective on the key challenges related to the interaction between blockchain hardware and software.

    In his recent post on X, he pointed out that the core distinction between Solana's approach and Ethereum's lies in how they handle congestion. From Solana's viewpoint, when global resources become saturated, relying on price discovery (i.e., raising transaction fees) is not an effective solution.

    Instead of depending on increased fees to manage congestion, Yakovenko emphasized the need to scale hardware to meet rising demand.

    HOT Stories
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Major Blockchain Software Bug
    XRP to Dodge Death Cross? Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Mark Close But There's a Problem, Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakthrough in Progress
    Bitcoin (BTC) Tops $69,000. Is 155% Rally Possible?

    If the software doesn't permit validators to enhance their hardware capacity to handle additional network traffic, Yakovenko believes that indicates a flaw in the software design.

    Advertisement

    He further explained that only local contention, or competition for resources that can't be scaled up, should lead to increased user fees. This should be the sole reason for fee adjustments, rather than global congestion.

    Yakovenko also discussed the limitations of scaling hardware, suggesting that the maximum amount of bandwidth that can be added is roughly 1,000 times the cost of the hardware, with a scaling constant "K" of no more than 10.

    This underscores Solana's focus on leveraging hardware improvements to manage network growth.

    SOL/ETH rivalry

    Ethereum's recent price surge, driven by market factors and growing interest, has caused the SOL/ETH pair to decline, showing a relative underperformance of Solana compared to Ethereum.

    However, according to the CEO of CryptoQuant Ki Young Ju, Ethereum is progressively losing market cap to Solana.

    Article image
    Source: Ki Young Ju/X

    Although Solana has seen strong growth over the past year, the rise in Ethereum's dominance has overshadowed competing Layer-1 chains like Solana.

    As ETH attracts more capital, Solana’s USD price may remain stable. That being said, its value relative to Ethereum has dropped, highlighting the challenge of maintaining momentum against the leading blockchain.

    Related
    Solana Price Breakout: What's Next for SOL?
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 11:41
    Solana Price Breakout: What's Next for SOL?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    report by VanEck released Sept. 25 predicts that Solana could surge to $330, potentially reaching 50% of Ethereum's current market capitalization.

    The report highlights Solana's superior speed and efficiency as key drivers of this growth. For instance, Solana's transaction processing speed, measured in transactions per second (TPS), is 3,000% higher than Ethereum's.

    Additionally, Solana boasts a daily active user count that is 1,300% higher and transaction fees nearly 5 million percent cheaper than those on Ethereum, underscoring its competitive advantages.

    SOL bullish indicators

    Currently, SOL is traded at $153.84, struggling to break through the $155 resistance level.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    According to data from CoinGlass, Solana’s trading volume surged 24.88% on Friday, reaching an impressive $4.76 billion. This increased activity signals rising confidence and interest in SOL, which could positively impact its price.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    Solana’s bullish sentiment is further reinforced by the current Long/Short ratio of 0.9685 on the four-hour time frame, indicating that traders are largely optimistic about its short-term performance.

    Related
    Solana Price Breakout: What's Next for SOL?
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 11:41
    Solana Price Breakout: What's Next for SOL?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    However, at press time, Open Interest (OI) for SOL shows a minor 1% decrease, currently sitting at $2.42 billion, still confirming investor confidence.

    Despite recent bearish conditions, Solana’s strong ecosystem and adoption prospects, especially with the anticipated mainnet launch of Firedancer by Jump Crypto in early 2025, highlight its long-term potential.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    Opinions
    Oct 19, 2024 - 11:41
    Solana Price Breakout: What's Next for SOL?
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    $KERORO Hits Solana With A Seismic Shift Expected
    Pell Network Secures $3M Funding to Build Omnichain DVS Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Major Blockchain Software Bug
    Solana Price Breakout: What's Next for SOL?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD