Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Jumps by 9% in Recovery; What Happened?

Bonk (BONK), a dog-themed meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, has made a remarkable comeback after a period of decline, surging by 9% in the past 24 hours. The coin, which was launched on Dec. 25, 2022, as a community-led project, aims to boost the Solana ecosystem by providing various utilities and use cases for its holders.

Bonk's price performance was impressive in the past year, rising by nearly 13,000% to peak at an all-time high of $0.00003419 on Dec. 15, 2023.

However, the coin also experienced a significant correction after these highs were locked, dropping by nearly 68% in the days after as the crypto market faced volatility and uncertainty. Bonk's market capitalization also declined to a current $698 million.

However, Bonk seems to be showing a mild recovery, as it bounced back by 9% in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001097 as of writing time. The meme coin also saw an increase in its trading volume, reaching over $123.96 million in the same period.

BONK scores new exchange listing

In major positive news for the dog token, BONK has scored a new exchange listing. The British Virgin Islands-based crypto exchange has announced it will list the Bonk (BONK) token on Jan. 24, 2024, making it available for spot trading.

Additionally, BONK will be listed on BTSE’s wider ecosystem of 10 white-label crypto exchanges, enabling better liquidity and pricing. Users will be able to trade BONK via the BONK/USDT and BONK/USDC trading pairs.

Deposits, trading and withdrawals of BONK will be simultaneously enabled at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore Time) on Jan. 24, 2024.