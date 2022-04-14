Solana, Cardano Among Top 10 Actively Developed Projects

Based on publicly available Github information for April, Uniswap, Solana and Status ranked in the top three

According to Santiment data, Solana and Cardano remain among the top 10 fastest developed assets in April. In the list of the top 10 projects by aggregated development activity based on publicly available Github information for April, Uniswap, Solana and Status ranked in the top three. The listing positions Cardano as the seventh-most-developed asset ahead of Ethereum, which ranked eighth.

Santiment's metric tracks the development data of thousands of public Github repositories. With more users contributing to a project, the higher place it gets in the ranking.

While development activity has little-to-no impact on near-term market prices, it may be a healthy indicator of the project's long-term growth. Cardano topped the most developed assets in 2021, U.Today previously reported.

With the release of smart contracts technology for the Cardano blockchain, more developers have started to utilize the network and release various use cases.

Cardano's big update, the Vasil hard fork, is expected to land in June. The upgrade in question appears to be named after Vasil Dabov, the late Bulgarian mathematician who was a prominent member of the Cardano community.

As stated in an IOHK blogpost, Plutus script referencing and reference inputs are two major improvements planned to be included in the June Vasil hard fork. Along these lines, CIPs for reference inputs (CIP-31) and reference scripts (CIP-33) have been submitted for implementation on Cardano and are expected to be implemented as part of the Vasil hard fork in June.

These Plutus enhancements, in addition to other scaling improvements, will increase throughput for decentralized apps (dApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), RealFi, products, smart contracts and exchanges built or operating on Cardano.

Solana recently announced the results of Riptide, a global hackathon focused on bringing the next wave of high-impact projects into the Solana ecosystem. Riptide is the fifth Solana hackathon and the first to take place as Solana Hacker Houses gathered builders from around the globe.