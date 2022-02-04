Solana and Avalanche Log Big Gains as Bitcoin Reclaims $40,000

Fri, 02/04/2022 - 16:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The cryptocurrency market is on a tear, with Bitcoin finally reclaiming the $40,000 level
Solana and Avalanche Log Big Gains as Bitcoin Reclaims $40,000
Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) are up roughly 12% over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

The two aforementioned cryptocurrencies are currently outperforming the rest of the market.

Ethereum is also up 11%, inching closer to the $3,000 level.

In the meantime, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has managed to reclaim the $40,000 level for the first time since Jan. 21, soaring 9% to reach an intraday high of $40,450 on the Bitstamp exchange. The crypto king has staged a sharp recovery after dipping earlier today due to unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data.

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

On Jan. 24, the bellwether coin dropped to as low as $32,950 amid a brutal sell-off.    

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

