Solana and Avalanche Log Big Gains as Bitcoin Reclaims $40,000

Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) are up roughly 12% over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.



The two aforementioned cryptocurrencies are currently outperforming the rest of the market.



Ethereum is also up 11%, inching closer to the $3,000 level.



In the meantime, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has managed to reclaim the $40,000 level for the first time since Jan. 21, soaring 9% to reach an intraday high of $40,450 on the Bitstamp exchange. The crypto king has staged a sharp recovery after dipping earlier today due to unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data.

Image by tradingview.com

On Jan. 24, the bellwether coin dropped to as low as $32,950 amid a brutal sell-off.