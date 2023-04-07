Snoop Dogg Shows Off Customized Golden Ledger Wallet on Twitter

Fri, 04/07/2023 - 18:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Snoop Dogg's customized golden Ledger wallet is a testament to the growing influence of cryptocurrencies in popular culture
Snoop Dogg Shows Off Customized Golden Ledger Wallet on Twitter
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, legendary rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg showcased his customized golden Ledger Nano X wallet, an exclusive collaboration with jewelry designer Eliantte & Co.

Drop It like It's Hot
Image by @SnoopDogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker has been a fan since 2013. In a tweet that year, he mentioned that his next album would be available for purchase using Bitcoin, making him one of the first prominent artists to openly endorse the digital currency. 

In 2018, Snoop Dogg cemented his position as a significant figure in the crypto community when he performed at the XRP Community Night, an event hosted by Ripple. Snoop Dogg's involvement with Ripple led to increased media coverage and interest in both the rapper and the digital currency.

Since then, Snoop Dogg has become an active member of the crypto community, frequently engaging with his fans on social media and sharing updates on his crypto ventures. 

In 2021, Snoop Dogg revealed that he was an active investor in the NFT platform SuperRare, demonstrating his continued interest in the digital art world. 

In late 2022, Cardano's Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg collaborated on a new music video featuring Clay Nation's NFT project, with Hoskinson making a cameo at his Wyoming ranch.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Aptos (APT) Forms Symmetrical Triangle Pattern: Here's What It Means
04/07/2023 - 17:00
Aptos (APT) Forms Symmetrical Triangle Pattern: Here's What It Means
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Analysis for April 7
04/07/2023 - 16:45
BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Analysis for April 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Policy Head Reveals Crucial Flaw in SEC Boss's Crypto Views
04/07/2023 - 16:30
Ripple Policy Head Reveals Crucial Flaw in SEC Boss's Crypto Views
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev