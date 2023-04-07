Snoop Dogg Shows Off Customized Golden Ledger Wallet on Twitter

Snoop Dogg's customized golden Ledger wallet is a testament to the growing influence of cryptocurrencies in popular culture

In a recent tweet, legendary rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg showcased his customized golden Ledger Nano X wallet, an exclusive collaboration with jewelry designer Eliantte & Co.

Image by @SnoopDogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker has been a fan since 2013. In a tweet that year, he mentioned that his next album would be available for purchase using Bitcoin, making him one of the first prominent artists to openly endorse the digital currency.

In 2018, Snoop Dogg cemented his position as a significant figure in the crypto community when he performed at the XRP Community Night, an event hosted by Ripple. Snoop Dogg's involvement with Ripple led to increased media coverage and interest in both the rapper and the digital currency.

Since then, Snoop Dogg has become an active member of the crypto community, frequently engaging with his fans on social media and sharing updates on his crypto ventures.

In 2021, Snoop Dogg revealed that he was an active investor in the NFT platform SuperRare, demonstrating his continued interest in the digital art world.

In late 2022, Cardano's Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg collaborated on a new music video featuring Clay Nation's NFT project, with Hoskinson making a cameo at his Wyoming ranch.