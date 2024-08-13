    Shytoshi Kusama Might Set SHIB on Fire This Week, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Something big might be unveiled in the SHIB ecosystem today
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 12:59
    Shytoshi Kusama Might Set SHIB on Fire This Week, Here's Why
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    This week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) may spiral into a bullish rally on the heels of a scheduled event featuring Shyoshi Kusama, the ecosystem’s lead developer. This update comes amid sideways movement in SHIB’s price in the past week.

    Advertisement

    Shytoshi Kusama at 2024 Blockchain Futurist Conference

    Shiba Inu's head marketer, Lucie, stated in an X post that Kusama will give a talk at the 2024 Blockchain Futurist Conference. According to the details, Kusama will present at the WonderFi Main Stage today, Aug. 13, between 5:05 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. EDT.

    Related
    Arthur Hayes Predicts Epic Altcoin Season, But Only After This
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 12:02
    Arthur Hayes Predicts Epic Altcoin Season, But Only After This
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The Blockchain Futurist Conference 2024 is returning for the sixth year to Toronto, Canada, to Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana, on Aug. 13 and 14. The conference brings together the brightest minds in crypto, Web3, NFTs, DeFi, staking, DAOs and more to explore the potential of blockchain technology. 

    The SHIB community anticipates that Kusama will announce a new project during this year’s conference to set the SHIB price on fire. Their expectations are not without cause, as the lead developer announced the launch of Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 solution, during the 2023 conference.

    Kusama’s influence on Shiba Inu's ecosystem

    Kusama’s speech at the conference triggered a bullish rally on SHIB’s price. While it remains uncertain what Kusama’s speech will explore, many SHIB community members are optimistic about a positive outcome for SHIB’s price. Kusama significantly influences the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and his major announcements have usually reverberated onto SHIB’s price in the past.

    Related
    Shibarium and Shiba Inu Adoption: Stunning Correlation Unfolds
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 10:06
    Shibarium and Shiba Inu Adoption: Stunning Correlation Unfolds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Meanwhile, Kusama’s identity remains unknown to the public. The SHIB lead developer has been hiding his true identity and looks since he took over from the mysterious founder, Ryoshi, in 2021. Last month, Kusama appeared on video at the IVS 2024, a major annual Web3 start-up event in Japan.

    However, he came dressed with two masks over his face, making it impossible to tell if he was the real SHIB leader.

    #Shiba Inu #Shytoshi Kusama
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 12:11
    Justin Sun Drops $37 Million Ethereum (ETH) Bomb, But It's Bullish
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 12:02
    Arthur Hayes Predicts Epic Altcoin Season, But Only After This
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bit-Chess Announced Its Presale for Decentralized Chess to Take the Center Stage
    Unlock the Future: VYUG’s Historic Airdrop Launches This August!
    Aleph Zero Launches Its EVM-Layer on Mainnet
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama Might Set SHIB on Fire This Week, Here's Why
    Justin Sun Drops $37 Million Ethereum (ETH) Bomb, But It's Bullish
    Arthur Hayes Predicts Epic Altcoin Season, But Only After This
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD