Shytoshi Kusama Might Set SHIB on Fire This Week, Here's Why

This week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) may spiral into a bullish rally on the heels of a scheduled event featuring Shyoshi Kusama, the ecosystem’s lead developer. This update comes amid sideways movement in SHIB’s price in the past week.

Shytoshi Kusama at 2024 Blockchain Futurist Conference

Shiba Inu's head marketer, Lucie, stated in an X post that Kusama will give a talk at the 2024 Blockchain Futurist Conference. According to the details, Kusama will present at the WonderFi Main Stage today, Aug. 13, between 5:05 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. EDT.

The Blockchain Futurist Conference 2024 is returning for the sixth year to Toronto, Canada, to Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana, on Aug. 13 and 14. The conference brings together the brightest minds in crypto, Web3, NFTs, DeFi, staking, DAOs and more to explore the potential of blockchain technology.

The SHIB community anticipates that Kusama will announce a new project during this year’s conference to set the SHIB price on fire. Their expectations are not without cause, as the lead developer announced the launch of Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 solution, during the 2023 conference.

Kusama’s influence on Shiba Inu's ecosystem

Kusama’s speech at the conference triggered a bullish rally on SHIB’s price. While it remains uncertain what Kusama’s speech will explore, many SHIB community members are optimistic about a positive outcome for SHIB’s price. Kusama significantly influences the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and his major announcements have usually reverberated onto SHIB’s price in the past.

Meanwhile, Kusama’s identity remains unknown to the public. The SHIB lead developer has been hiding his true identity and looks since he took over from the mysterious founder, Ryoshi, in 2021. Last month, Kusama appeared on video at the IVS 2024, a major annual Web3 start-up event in Japan.

However, he came dressed with two masks over his face, making it impossible to tell if he was the real SHIB leader.