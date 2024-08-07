    Binance CEO Reports Huge Net Inflow in Past 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Binance boss shared news of record daily inflows from crypto investors
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 10:27
    Binance CEO Reports Huge Net Inflow in Past 24 Hours
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Head of Binance Richard Teng, who took over from the founder and former CEO of the platform Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has made a statement about a massive inflow experienced by the exchange within just 24 hours.

    Binance sees record inflows, per CEO

    On Aug. 6, Richard Teng spread the word that, according to data provided by DefiLlama, over the previous 24 hours, the exchange witnessed one of the largest daily inflows this year. It was an eye-dropping $1.2 billion.

    Teng believes that an inflow this large shows a strong level of investor confidence and their enthusiasm to buy cryptocurrencies on the current dip. Aside from that, the above-mentioned day — Aug. 5 — also showed one of the highest trading volumes for Binance this year. This is another indication of the conclusion suggested by Teng.

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Reports Huge Net Inflow in Past 24 Hours
    Bitcoin (BTC) Facing Imminent Death Cross
    XRP Skyrockets: Did You Miss This Massive Surge? Solana (SOL) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Rise
    Bitcoin Bull Saylor Compares Bitcoin to Air and Water as MSTR Stock Recovers

    Binance CEO’s message was spread around the X community by the Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and blogger Colin Wu.

    Related
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Tue, 08/06/2024 - 10:25
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Teng's recent crypto crash statement

    Earlier this week, the chief of Binance took to his X account to share his take on the recent crash seen by the cryptocurrency and stock markets around the world. He pointed out that these recent sharp drops were caused by macroeconomic factors. However, Teng urges the crypto community not to expect the negative trend on the crypto market to extend in the long term.

    He also reminded the community about the “significant potential for market fluctuations” due to potential interest rate cuts to be made by the U.S. Fed Reserve and the overall geopolitical volatility. The important thing now is to “keep building,” Richard Teng believes.

    #Richard Teng #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 7, 2024 - 10:33
    Peter Brandt: Take This Bitcoin Chart 'Seriously'
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 7, 2024 - 10:20
    $2.25 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    LBank Awarded Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Bank 2024 by Global Business & Finance Magazine
    Bybit Introduces Pre-Market Perpetuals for Trading Upcoming Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt: Take This Bitcoin Chart 'Seriously'
    Binance CEO Reports Huge Net Inflow in Past 24 Hours
    $2.25 Billion in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD