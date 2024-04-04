Shrek-Themed Meme Coin Donk.Meme (DONKM) Kicked off on Solana (SOL)

Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Brand new meme cryptocurrency launched on most trending blockchain of Q1, 2024
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 12:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Launched in Q1, 2024, Donk.Meme (DONKM) is ready to carve its niche in the thriving Solana (SOL) meme coin scene. DONKM presale is open to all enthusiasts of meme cryptocurrencies and the Solana (SOL) ecosystem.

    Donk.Meme (DONKM) on Solana (SOL) pioneers donkey coin sphere

    According to statements by its core team, Donk.Meme (DONKM) is a new-gen Solana meme project. Its symbol is inspired by the indomitable spirit of the beloved Donkey in the Shrek movie:

    DONK is our easy-going memecoin on Solana. It's about sharing laughs and enjoying the ride, blockchain-style. No frills, just memes and a community that loves a good joke. Welcome to the lighter side of crypto.

    Donk.Meme (DONKM) is promoted as a deflationary meme token with a suite of utilities in the rapidly growing Solana meme ecosystem and also seeks to be the Solana blockchain's defining Donkey mascot.

    The project’s marketing campaign is active on social media, while its first supporters can already purchase DONKM directly with their Solana’s wallets via the official website.

    70% of Donk.Meme (DONKM) supply allocated for presale

    As unveiled in documents related to Donk.Meme (DONKM), its team advocates a so-called no-cap presale model that encourages wide participation and ensures fairness in token distribution. This approach was first employed by Book Of Meme (BOME), and utilizing this approach for the DONKM presale positions Donk.Meme as a potential leader in the Solana meme coin space.

    DONKM’s supply is capped at one billion tokens. Seventy percent of this amount will be distributed between participants of its presale’s various phases. Three hundred million DONKM tokens will fuel the project’s liquidity ecosystem, while there is no specific allocation for the protocol’s team.

    The Donk.Meme presale is live, and over 800 SOL have been raised, with more than 10 days to the end of the presale.

    Project targets liquidity pool launch on Solana’s DEX Raydium

    In order to purchase DONKM tokens, Solana (SOL) users are invited to leverage their on-chain wallets; presale participants cannot use centralized wallets for this operation.

    In order to make the purchase, applicants need to send the SOL tokens from their wallets to the Donk.Meme (DONKM) presale address. The address can be copied by visiting the presale page and clicking on “Buy DonkM Tokens.”

    DONKM tokens will be airdropped into the participating accounts once the presale ends.

    Despite the semi-ironic ethos of the meme coin, Donk.Meme shared an ambitious roadmap for the coming months. First of all, its team is aiming for CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap listings to increase the visibility and transparency of its dynamics.

    Then, DONKM might be released on a number of centralized exchanges to deepen its liquidity ecosystem. Also, the team is going to deploy a DONKM-based liquidity pool on Raydium, one of Solana’s largest DEXes.

